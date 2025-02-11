Changes to Arkansas Edge NIL Collective Coming Once Again
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Edge, the official NIL collective of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is looking for its third executive dCirector in less than a year.
Kyle May, the outgoing director, held the position for less than seven months. He was officially hired on July 15, replacing Chris Bauer, the first director in the history of the collective.
During May's tenure, the collective underwent a series of changes, ending prominent programs and starting new partnerships and incentives.
Most notably, the "Drive for Five" was slowly phased out as a marketing tactic. The original plan was to have 5,000 members by the start of the 2024 football season. Hunter Yurachek announced in September that at the time, they were still at roughly 1,000 members. The "Drive For Five" header was removed form the website, although the actual webpage still exists.
Other changes include the introduction of auctioning off Arkansas memorabilia for funds, including the Holiday Auction, where six of the eight items went unsold.
May also started the "Spare Change Round Up", which allowed fans to round up their daily purchases to support Edge.
A $10 "Edge Supporter" tier was added after the original base tier was $25, the highest in the SEC at the time.
Marcus Madlock, Vice President of Client Partnerships for Blueprint Sports, the company who runs Arkansas Edge, will take over as Executive Director on an interim basis, per a report from WholeHogSports.
According to the job posting, the new director of Arkansas Edge will make between $125,000-$150,000 a year.