FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sonny Dykes is suddenly looking for his next opportunity in college football. Could that opportunity eventually bring him to the Southeastern Conference and Fayetteville?

The former TCU head coach was dismissed Sunday after five seasons in Fort Worth, ending a tenure that included one of the most memorable runs in college football history. While Dykes is not currently connected to an opening at Arkansas, his coaching history and relationships with former Razorbacks staff members create an interesting hypothetical worth exploring as the college football coaching carousel continues to turn.

Dykes led TCU to a 13-2 record in 2022, taking the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal before falling to Georgia in the national championship game.

That season established Dykes as one of the most successful coaches in the country. He finished his TCU tenure with a 41-23 record.

However, the program struggled to maintain that success. Following consecutive 9-4 seasons in 2024 and 2025, TCU opened the 2026 season with significant challenges. A 38-17 loss to No. 2 Utah on Saturday left the Horned Frogs at 5-6, and the university announced Dykes' dismissal Sunday.

Despite the disappointing finish, Dykes' offensive background and connections to Arkansas make him an intriguing name to consider.

Familiar Connection to Fayetteville

One of the biggest reasons Dykes could make sense in an Arkansas conversation is his previous relationship with two coaches who spent significant time in Fayetteville.

Dykes hired former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to lead TCU's offense in January 2023. Briles had spent three seasons in Fayetteville, where he helped establish one of the more productive rushing offenses in the SEC.

During the 2022 season, Arkansas averaged 236.7 rushing yards per game, ranking seventh nationally. The Razorbacks also averaged 471.4 total yards per game, finishing 15th nationally.

Dykes specifically brought Briles to Fort Worth to oversee an offense that had just lost offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Clemson.

Breaking: TCU has fired coach Sonny Dykes, a source told @max_olson.



Sources told @PeteThamel that TCU will owe Dykes more than $20M after extending his contract in the spring. pic.twitter.com/a2EzdI1Z03 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 22, 2026

The two coaches shared an offensive background that emphasized creating explosive plays and establishing a productive running game. Briles had previously worked at Baylor, Florida Atlantic, Houston and Florida State before arriving in Fayetteville.

His tenure in Fort Worth eventually ended when he left for South Carolina, where he currently serves as offensive coordinator.

Another familiar name is running backs coach Jimmy Smith.

Dykes hired Smith in March 2024 after Smith spent four seasons coaching Arkansas' running backs from 2020-23. Smith was particularly important to the development of Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, who became one of the SEC's most productive running backs during his time in Fayetteville.

In 2022, Sanders rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He finished second in the SEC in rushing yards per game.

Smith also worked alongside Briles during Arkansas' successful 2021 and 2022 seasons. The combination helped produce some of the most productive rushing attacks in the country.

Arkansas averaged 227.8 rushing yards per game in 2021 and 236.7 in 2022. The Razorbacks finished second and seventh nationally in rushing, respectively.

Sonny Dykes took TCU to a national championship game. Seven months after a new contract, TCU fired him, and ESPN reports the school will owe him more than $20 million.



On Saturday night, No. 2 Utah beat TCU 38-17 in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs fell to 5-6. Less than 24 hours… pic.twitter.com/E2EDMxWFt8 — Kest Orlan (@KestOrlan) November 23, 2026

Smith spent two seasons at TCU before moving to Georgia Tech in 2026.

While neither Briles nor Smith currently works with Dykes, both relationships demonstrate his familiarity with coaches who understand Arkansas football and have experience working in Fayetteville.

That connection alone does not make Dykes an Arkansas candidate, but it gives the hypothetical more substance than simply attaching a recently fired head coach to an available position.

What Could Dykes Bring to Arkansas?

Dykes' offensive background is another reason his name deserves consideration.

Before becoming a head coach, Dykes worked under Mike Leach at Texas Tech and served as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona. His experience in the Air Raid system helped shape his approach to offensive football.

He later became a head coach at Louisiana Tech, California, SMU and TCU, building offenses that produced some of the more productive seasons in those programs' recent histories.

At Louisiana Tech in 2012, his offense averaged 577.9 total yards and 51.5 points per game. The Bulldogs finished the season 9-3, with their offense ranking among the nation's most productive units.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

TCU HC Sonny Dykes explaining his Offensive Philosophy and why evaluating the OL and building a scheme around their strengths is the most critical factor to a successful offense. pic.twitter.com/a78pw5Wzcp — James Light (@JamesALight) May 28, 2023

His work at SMU also demonstrated an ability to build an offense around available personnel. The Mustangs went 10-3 in 2019 and averaged 41.8 points per game.

Dykes eventually developed TCU into a national championship contender, working with quarterback Max Duggan, who finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in 2022.

There is also an important distinction between Dykes' offensive background and his recent responsibilities. He has spent years overseeing entire programs rather than serving as a traditional offensive coordinator and primary playcaller.

Arkansas would need to determine whether his preferred role would include calling plays, developing the quarterback position or overseeing the entire offensive operation.

Max Duggan leaving it all on the field will never not hit 😤 pic.twitter.com/wzUBabEIFZ — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) August 11, 2026

His offensive philosophy could also provide an interesting fit with Arkansas' personnel. Dykes has experience operating offenses that emphasize quarterback development, explosive passing plays and creating opportunities through the running game.

For an Arkansas program looking to establish a consistent offensive identity, that experience could be valuable.

Would a Move to Arkansas Actually Make Sense?

This is where the possibility becomes more complicated.

Dykes has spent more than a decade as a head coach and has experienced the highest level of success college football offers. Moving from leading a Power Four program to becoming an offensive coordinator would represent a significant change in responsibilities.

There is also the question of whether Dykes would prefer to wait for another head coaching opportunity.

His resume includes a national championship appearance, multiple successful program turnarounds and experience recruiting across several major conferences. Those accomplishments could make him attractive to programs looking for a head coach rather than an offensive coordinator.

Baylor and TCU are going to be searching the same pool of coaches.



I’m gonna guess Jeff Traylor ends up at TCU and GJ Kinne at BU.



I’d be willing to bet Texas State will be land an OC with an explosive offense. UTSA will find it hard to find a replacement with lack of… — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) November 22, 2026

Arkansas would also have to consider what it wants from its offensive leadership.

Tim Cramsey currently holds the offensive coordinator position on Ryan Silverfield's staff. Arkansas hired Cramsey as part of Silverfield's inaugural coaching staff, and he enters his first season with the Razorbacks in 2026.

There has been no public announcement that Arkansas is making a change at offensive coordinator, nor is there verified reporting connecting Dykes to the Razorbacks.

Arkansas has struggled offensively, scoring 19.7 points (No. 124, FBS), 117.9 rushing yards per game (No. 120, FBS), and thrown 11 total touchown passes (No. 115, FBS).

If Arkansas eventually explored a different direction offensively, Dykes would offer a different background than a traditional coordinator candidate. His experience overseeing successful offenses, developing quarterbacks and building programs could provide another option for Silverfield to consider.

However, his final season at TCU also deserves consideration. The Horned Frogs finished 5-6, and the disappointing results ultimately led to his dismissal. Dykes' previous accomplishments should not overshadow the questions surrounding his most recent team.

An Interesting Name for Arkansas' Coaching Carousel

There are several names that could enter conversations surrounding Arkansas' offensive future, but Dykes presents an unconventional possibility.

His connections to Briles and Smith provide a direct link to the Razorbacks' recent offensive history. His background at Louisiana Tech, SMU and TCU demonstrates the experience of someone who has built offenses at multiple levels.

Whether he would be interested in becoming an offensive coordinator again is another question entirely.

For now, Dykes is a recently dismissed head coach with an extensive résumé and no publicly established connection to an Arkansas coaching opening.

Still, if the Razorbacks eventually decide to explore different options at offensive coordinator, his name is an interesting one to keep in mind.

Arkansas fans have spent plenty of time discussing what the next version of the Razorbacks' offense should look like. A coach who once led a program to the national championship game, hired two former Arkansas assistants and has extensive offensive experience would certainly make for an interesting conversation.

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