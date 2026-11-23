FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' 2026 season has exposed plenty of problems, and the Razorbacks are running out of opportunities to address them on the field.

Following a 45-3 loss at Texas, Arkansas sits at 4-7 with one game remaining in Ryan Silverfield's first season. The Razorbacks have shown flashes of what they can become, including a 34-6 win over South Carolina and a 31-21 victory at Vanderbilt. However, those performances have been surrounded by inconsistent offensive production and defensive struggles against some of the SEC's best teams.

The season statistics tell much of the story. Arkansas entered the Texas game averaging approximately 21 points and 340 yards per contest. The offense has struggled to consistently turn yardage into points, while the defense has had difficulty keeping opposing offenses from controlling games.

Silverfield has an offseason ahead to evaluate the roster and determine what needs to change. These are the biggest areas Arkansas must address before taking the field in 2027.

Offense needs to become more consistent

The biggest priority should be finding a way to make Arkansas' offense more dependable.

The Razorbacks have had stretches of productive football, but they have struggled to sustain that production against quality competition. Arkansas scored just seven points against Texas A&M, 10 against Missouri and three against Texas. Those performances make it difficult to compete in the SEC, regardless of how well the defense plays.

The problem is not simply a lack of passing production. Arkansas has struggled to establish a consistent identity offensively, particularly when opponents take away its preferred options.

Arkansas has really got to hit on portal talent on offense. Upgrades needed at QB, RB, OL desperately. — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) November 21, 2026

Against Texas, the Razorbacks finished with 363 total yards but managed only three points. They produced 253 passing yards and 110 rushing yards, but the offense never found the end zone. The official Texas box score illustrates the disconnect between moving the football and actually finishing drives.

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey was brought to Fayetteville after directing productive offenses at Memphis. His previous units were known for their ability to balance the run and pass, and Arkansas needs to find a way to translate that success to the SEC.

The Razorbacks do not necessarily need to reinvent the offense. They need to execute more consistently, sustain drives and turn opportunities into touchdowns.

Arkansas has to establish a more dependable rushing attack

The running game is closely connected to the offense's overall struggles.

Arkansas entered the Texas game with 1,179 rushing yards through 10 games, an average of fewer than 118 yards per contest. The Razorbacks added 110 yards against the Longhorns, but that production did little to change the larger picture.

The season totals show that Arkansas has not consistently controlled games on the ground. That becomes especially problematic when the passing game is struggling or the offense needs to protect a lead.

The Arkansas rushing attack was effective against South Carolina’s stout defensive front. #wps https://t.co/8a3GaHTbB5 — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) November 15, 2026

Cam Settles has emerged as a productive option, recording 378 rushing yards through the Texas game. Braylen Russell and Sutton Smith have also contributed, but Arkansas needs more consistent production from the entire backfield.

The offensive line deserves just as much attention. Running backs cannot consistently create positive plays if they are forced to work through pressure in the backfield or run into defenders before reaching the line of scrimmage.

Silverfield and the offensive staff must determine whether the solution is development within the current group, personnel changes or additional help through the transfer portal.

Defense needs to become better against the pass

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Arkansas' defensive performance against Texas provided another example of the problems the Razorbacks must address.

Arch Manning completed 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score. Texas finished with 332 passing yards and 448 total yards in the victory.

The official Texas recap showed how efficiently the Longhorns moved the ball, scoring on six of their first eight drives.

"The thing probably people neglect is that he's really good at running the football. Can run exceptionally well. Got that I guess from grandpa."



Arkansas DC Ron Roberts with some praise for Arch Manning as Arkansas gets ready for the longhorns. #WPS https://t.co/9jqM8bkYx0 pic.twitter.com/3q5F4SPTrx — Paige Riley (@PaigeRileyTV) November 18, 2026

The issue extends beyond one afternoon. Arkansas has struggled to consistently disrupt opposing quarterbacks and prevent explosive plays. Even when the defense creates pressure or forces an opponent into difficult situations, it has not always been able to finish the possession.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has experience building productive defenses, but the Razorbacks need more consistency from the secondary and a better pass rush working together.

Arkansas cannot expect to compete with the SEC's top offenses if opposing quarterbacks are regularly given time and opportunities to find open receivers.

Turnovers, situational football cannot keep costing Arkansas

The final area is less about one position group and more about execution.

Arkansas has given away too many opportunities through turnovers and has struggled to make critical plays in important situations. Against Texas, both KJ Jackson and Hank Hendrix threw interceptions, including a pick-six that immediately put the Razorbacks in a difficult position.

The Texas game statistics also show Arkansas converting only three of 14 third-down attempts. That made it difficult to sustain drives and put additional pressure on the defense.

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back John Meredith III (0) makes an interception in the end zone during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those situations become especially damaging against teams with the talent to capitalize on mistakes. Arkansas cannot afford to give opponents extra possessions or repeatedly put its offense in difficult down-and-distance situations.

Improving situational football requires better decisions, cleaner execution and more discipline. Those are areas Silverfield and his staff must emphasize throughout the offseason.

The offseason will determine how quickly Arkansas can improve

Silverfield's first season has provided a clear picture of how much work remains in Fayetteville.

Arkansas does not have one isolated problem that can be solved with a single recruiting class or coaching adjustment. The offense needs more consistency, the running game needs to become more dependable, the defense must improve against the pass and the entire team needs to do a better job protecting possessions.

The Razorbacks still have one game remaining against LSU on Nov. 28, but the offseason conversation is already beginning. The 2026 schedule has shown how difficult it is to compete in the SEC without a reliable identity on both sides of the football.

Silverfield was hired to rebuild Arkansas and make the program more competitive. His first season has not delivered the results fans expected, but the next offseason will offer the coaching staff its first full opportunity to reshape the roster around its vision.

The challenge is no longer identifying that Arkansas has problems. It is deciding which ones must be fixed first.

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