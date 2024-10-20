Did Razorbacks Perform Like Everyone Planned Against LSU?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was an ugly homefield showing inside Razorback Stadium Saturday evening with Arkansas losing 34-10. The Razorbacks were never a threat to LSU's lead as it got out to a 7-0 lead early and never looked back.
Arkansas had 75,893 fans in attendance which was the No. 4 largest crowd in stadium history. The expectation from the home crowd was to help the Razorbacks to another win over a top 10 opponent.
LSU was forced into multiple false start and pre-snap penalties but were still able to handle Arkansas with its short passing game. The Tigers finished the game with 11 penalties for 80 yards but made plays when needed to win keep the Golden Boot in Baton Rouge for the seventh time in eight seasons.
Slowing Down LSU's Offense
Arkansas' defense allowed the Tigers to control the flow of the game early on with several throws at the line of scrimmage to five yard hitch routes. The short routes seemed to be just extensions to LSU's rushing attack which gained 158 yards and three touchdowns on 37 attempts.
The Tigers used an eerily similar gameplan as UAB did at Arkansas in week three, daring the Razorbacks defensive backs jam its receivers. Nine different LSU receivers caught a pass Saturday as C.J. Daniels returned from injury to pace the offense with seven receptions for 86 yards on 10 targets.
"Just taking what we were giving him," Pittman said. "They were throwing 8 and 10-yard hitch routes, wide-open. Obviously we tried some different things there, tried some man-to-man and tried some zero coverage, total coverage. They were, Nussmeier was really good and their wideouts were really good. We've got to get better because we'll see a lot of that on down through the season, through the end of the season."
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier went from shredding a quality Ole Miss defense for 337 yards and three scores to just 228 yards but no touchdown throws against Arkansas. He played the role of game manager well leading the offense efficiently without a single turnover.
Taylen Green's Status
Arkansas' unquestioned offensive leader appeared to be 100% Saturday night displaying his wheels on several scramble drills. He ended up with -10 yards rushing on the night mostly due to taking sacks in ill-advised moments whether those be on third down or with Tigers' defenders teeing off in the second half down two scores.
The passing attack continues to improve as Green completed 21-of-31 passes for 239 yards and one touchdowns. His lone interception came as LSU linebacker Whit Weeks rushed the gap and caught a tipped pass at the 2-yard line.
"He was close to 100 percent because he practiced that way," Pittman said. "I saw him limping a little bit after he got his a couple of times. But, I think he went 21 or something on his GPS so you know I think he was ready to go, I don’t know if he was 100 percent, but he’s 90 at least. We’ll certainly take him at 90."
Mississippi State's offense is playing well under first year coach Jeff Lebby. However, the Bulldogs defense has plenty of work to do if it plans to slow down the combination of Green and wide receiver Andrew Armstrong.
Did Tennessee Win Kickstart a Second Half Run?
Just when it seemed Arkansas might have turned the corner two weeks ago with a win over the Volunteers, it all unraveled against LSU. Sam Pittman's team failed to execute when needed and were forced into three turnovers with two of those halting what seemed to be game changing drives.
Of course, that has been the biggest issue of Pittman's tenure with the Razorbacks, close losses or not capitalizing on monumental victories.
"Yeah, [turnovers] hurt, big-time," Pittman said after the game. "Because I think [Dubinion] got 12 yards on that particular run as a first-down play. I think we had the ball four times in the first half. Really moved it pretty well, then something would go wrong, then of course the interception was a one-play — we got the ball (down) 16-10, everything was coming in what we thought."
"It kind of was working out that way, but we missed an outside rusher that we should've blocked, then threw the ball, got tipped up and they made the 2-point conversion on top of that. We got down 14 and just seemed like we couldn't bounce back from that."