Hogs add pair of new commits to 2026 recruiting class Monday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks added another pair of commitments to their Top 10 recruiting class for 2026 Monday.
The first prospect to announce his pledge to Arkansas was Quincy, Florida 3-star linebacker Daylen Green followed by Bentonville 3-star wide receiver Blair Irvin.
Green is ranked as the No. 585 overall prospect in the country, No. 43 among linebackers and No. 85 ranked athlete from the Florida, according to 247sports.
He committed to the Razorbacks over Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Duke, West Virginia, Louisville, Colorado, Boston College, Duke, Central Florida, South Florida, Wake Forest and many others.
As a junior, Green showed himself to be a sure tackler with 104-of-111 credited as solo stops along with four tackles for loss which is a reflection to his physicality.
The 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker has shown versatility throughout his prep career playing both sides of the ball, recording 15 career receptions for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
His experience in multiple defensive positions could allow him to make an impact at the college level early on at positions such as nickelback and safety.
Arkansas' defense produced some highlights last year, but was ultimately overmatched against some of the better offenses in the league like LSU and Ole Miss.
The Razorbacks gave up over 376 yards per game last season which ranked No. 76 nationally and 247 yards per game through the air which ranked No. 111 among the FBS.
Irvin went into the summer lightly known nationally, but announced his pledge to the Razorbacks following a visit to South Florida this weekend.
He committed to Arkansas over the likes of USF, UNLV, North Texas, Purdue, Minnesota, Kansas State and many others
During his junior season, the 6-foot-1, 175 pound receiver caught 50 passes for 850 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 and is poised to do more damage at the 7A Conference level for a highly respected Tigers program.
One reason Irvin and his family felt Arkansas was the right choice was because of the culture within the football program led by sixth-year coach Sam Pittman.
"Coach [Sam] Pittman's staff trusts in him and that’s what’s important," Irvin said last week. "They are loyal to their people and it was shown this weekend.
"I noticed mainly the positive vibes the people on staff gave off. They were very intentional about making sure me and my family felt at home."
The Razorbacks had one of the most productive offenses from a yardage standpoint last season, finishing with 246 chunk plays of 10+ yards in 2024 which ranked No. 3 nationally.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino proved his offense can still carve up opponents as former Arkansas wideout Andrew Armstrong led the SEC with 78 receptions for 1,140 yards and one touchdown in 2024.
With quarterback Taylen Green back for his final year of eligibility, Arkansas' offense is expected to be one of the more exciting units in the country.
Arkansas Razorbacks 2026 Commits
OL Bryce Gilmore
DE Colton Yarbrough
QB Jayvon Gilmore
WR Dequane Prevo
OL Tucker Young
TE Jaivion Martin
TE Kade Bush
DB Tay Lockett
WR Blair Irvin III
LB Daylen Green
DB Jalon Copeland
DL Ari Slocum
DB Kyndrick Williams
DB Adam Auston
DL Carnell Jackson
OL Ashley Walker
WR Robert Haynes
OL Hugh Smith