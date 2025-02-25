All Hogs

Hogs' WR Poised to Make Impact After Praise Often Given From Staff

Razorbacks' offensive coordinator, quarterback both confident in Brown, returnees at wide receiver

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown (17) runs after a catch as Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive linemen E'Maurion Banks (8) makes the tackle during the forth quarter at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Most of the talking points in the wide receiver room this offseason have been about who Arkansas has brought in. 

Most of that has to do with the Razorbacks losing their top eight pass catchers following the season whether it be to graduation or portal transactions. One returnee who hasn’t received much attention at all is rising sophomore C.J. Brown. 

Arkansas Razorbacks' running back Tyrell Reed and wide receiver CJ Brow
He caught four passes for 52 yards against Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Brown’s breakout performance had to feel good for the Arkansas native after his first significant playing time resulted in a fumble late in the fourth quarter against Texas.

“Oh I’m sure it was huge,” Coach Sam Pittman said of Brown’s performance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “We’ve always obviously, he wouldn’t have been in the Texas game if we didn’t have confidence him. But I think for him he’ll have a nice offseason because he’s proven that he can play at this level and play well.”

Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown has the ball stripped from him by Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was blown away by how Brown developed throughout spring practices and into the fall camp. His fatigue and inexperience possibly kept him out of the on-field rotation in 2024, but he has a chance to build off a solid freshman season. 

“CJ [Brown] has jumped in there, and makes all kinds of plays,” Petrino said in August. “He's got unbelievable talent. He can run, catch, run after the catch. CJ just has to be able to fight through fatigue. And sometimes the older you get, the easier it is to fight through fatigue. Once he can do that, then he can play on the field a lot more than he can right now.”

His time to see extensive snaps came during bowl season. With several starters out, Green shared he was never uncomfortable working with Brown and wide receivers during Texas Tech preparation

“I throw to everybody in practice not just the starters,” Green said following the Liberty Bowl. “I have full confidence in them.” 

