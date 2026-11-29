FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When it comes to Arkansas athletics department, it's been somewhat a mess since the legendary Frank Broyles decided to retire in 2007.

There's a strong correlation between the leadership that's been in place since that point and the fall of Razorback football. At one time, winning was the expectation for football and that shouldn't be overlooked.

Maybe it’s time to start over and hire someone who genuinely cares about the entire athletics department. Arkansas needs an AD who understands that a winning football program brings in more money to invest in every sport on campus.

Most Power Conference athletics directors in the current landscape of college sports make around $1 million per season. I’d take the job for $200,000 per year and put one performance bonus in the contract: $50,000 in any year every Arkansas team finishes with a winning percentage of .700 or better.

Compared with Hunter Yurachek’s reported $1.5 million annual salary, that would free up as much as $6.5 million over five years. Arkansas could put that money into football, basketball and baseball while giving its non-revenue sports more resources to compete.

If we decide to use that $6.25 million in other areas, how about hiring people who care about Arkansas and want to do the day-to-day work in the athletics department who want to keep the Razorbacks brand alive.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks athletic director and coach Frank Broyles is honored with members of the 1964 national championship team before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama defeated Arkansas 14-13. | Beth Hall-Imagn Images

Don't Forget The History

Five coaches accounted for 46 seasons in a 54-year span of Arkansas football. Frank Broyles, Lou Holtz, Ken Hatfield, Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino combined to go 368–161–8.

Arkansas cracked the top 10 in 30 seasons, finished in the top 10 in 12, appeared in the final AP Top 25 in 25 and were invited to 35 bowl games, including 24 New Year's bowl games.

For my generation of Arkansas fans and reporters, 2011 is the last season we can point to that the Razorbacks finished in the AP top 10. One of my favorite follows on X, meteorologist James Bryant said it best on Saturday.

Arkansas has completely lost a generation of Arkansas fans.



My brother who’s 10 years younger doesn’t care. His friends don’t care. Nobody younger than 30 is making plans around hog games and certainly isn’t spending money on this product.



(It) didn’t have to be this way. James Bryant, Arkansas Fan

The Razorbacks are 73–111 (.397) from 2012 through 2026, including only six winning records in 15 seasons. That's easily the worst stretch in program history and warrants a complete examination of the athletics department starting at the top.

At the time of Broyles' retirement, his overall compensation package was worth roughly $286,280. With inflation, that number would be around $466,006 today.

What makes Jacob Davis a candidate, though?

Well, I already work over 100 hours per week trying to provide fans enough content to survive 12 months out of the year. That passion could be used elsewhere by making sure the Razorbacks are major players on the gridiron again.

I’ve always been a jack of all trades. I’ve raised money, built relationships and learned how to get things done with the resources I have. That’s the experience and temperament I’d bring to Arkansas.

There's no need in hiring a public relations service either as my wife is a communications genius and always has me perfecting my craft on-screen and radio when I make guest appearances. Plus, we bleed Razorback cardinal red together and want to see the Razorbacks win consistently again.

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Utah

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When it comes to generating NIL, we'll make sure to knock on every single door in this state and raise NIL funds myself. That’ll be 95% of the job… if the state of Mississippi can support 2 SEC teams at a combined $70 million per year, according to The NIL Standard.

If that's the case, Arkansas should have no problem raising the necessary cash to build a competitive SEC football team.

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek on the sideline against Missouri. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Fundraising Plans

We’ll hold fundraising events each quarter to raise money for NIL. Whether that's meet-and-greets, question-and-answer sessions with coaches, or cookouts, cashflow in the SEC matters and it must be a requirement moving forward.

My staff will make sure those Diamond Classics and other offseason events feel like special occasions — making sure our coaches don't feel like it’s a requirement for NIL purposes. Let them do their jobs, my team will worry about the money side.

Building Relationships

It doesn't matter what your position might be in life, everyone who buys a ticket, t-shirt, coffee mug or a medallion for a vehicle should feel like they matter or have a voice. I've spent my life building relationships, and never forgetting someone's name matters more than you'd think.

Making sure those who can't give feel as important as the person who gives $40,000 or more can unite a fanbase. That's why one of my first moves would be providing affordable family season ticket packages to potentially help fill the stadium every game, and use those funds to potentially trim the debt of the North End Zone addition from 2018.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Carter Stoutmire celebrates following a tackle for loss against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

Change In Scheduling Model

In football, I’d stop signing home-and-home deals with top-50 Power Four programs. If we’re going to schedule a series with a team from the Big 12, Big Ten or ACC, I’d look for the most beatable opponent available. The SEC schedule already gives Arkansas plenty of chances to prove itself to the College Football Playoff selection committee.

The Razorbacks other two non-conference games would rotate between Central Arkansas and UA-Pine Bluff at Razorback Stadium. The other game would be against a Group of Six directional school that can give Arkansas at least three winnable games to put toward bowl eligibility.

Maximizing Arkansas' Roster Value

When it comes to football, the first dollars must go toward keeping Arkansas’ best players in place, signing a proven QB when needed and building depth on both lines of scrimmage. Most skill position players anywhere else can be considered a dime-a-dozen as long as the support staff in the Front Office do their legwork.

What Comes After Football?

After football is fully funded, I’d put some of that money back into every sport. That means giving our head coaches the resources to recruit, and make sure every Razorback has access to everything they need to be successful now and then keep them as involved once their playing days are over.

When Razorback football wins, more people buy tickets, more businesses want to sponsor their logo in the stadium and more donors are going to be willing to pick up the phone.

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