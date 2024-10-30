Kiffin Details What Rebels Must do to Beat Arkansas
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green has improved each of the past three weeks through the air. He will now face the best defense in college football this week with a chance to upset No. 19 Ole Miss.
Rebels' coach Lane Kiffin knows his team still has a shot of an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff. All hope could unravel this week with a loss to unranked Arkansas and the inability to contain its dynamic quarterback.
“We got to do a great job containing [Taylen Green]," Kiffin said Monday. "This guy’s as talented and long as they come, and so we have to do whatever he tries to do, rush really well, contain them and have a really good plan. Arkansas offensive coordinator [Bobby] Petrino, for a long time, has done a great job on offense and given people a lot of problems just like he did with the [Aggies] last year, and did a good job against us.
“So like I said, this is a really well coached team all around. They made massive, they made major defensive improvements in Year 1, a year ago with the new defensive staff, and they’re doing a great job.”
Green has been one of the more accurate quarterbacks in the SEC over his previous three games completing 72% of his passes for 820 yards and six touchdowns and two interceptions. He is a threat to escape from the pocket on any given play and is deceiving based on his size alone as he ranks No. 2 in rushing yards by a quarterback this season.
Saturday's game against Mississippi State was one of the best in Green's career as he completed 23-of-29 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns. His performance earned him SEC Offensive Player of the Week and is the first Arkansas quarterback since Austin Allen in 2016 to receive the honor.