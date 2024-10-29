Why Most Recent Departures from Razorbacks Really No Big Deal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When a couple of backup tight ends were booted off the Arkansas team in the last few days, some fans got concerned when Sam Pittman made the announcement. Just settle down, folks.
Ty Washington and Var'Keyes Gumms only had three catches between them over the first eight games. That's not going to affect a thing going down the road and John Nabors pointed that out in his podcast Monday.
What the departures did was open up some opportunities for other guys that appear ready to move in for some playing time. Andreas Paaske in particular jumped into the picture in the 58-25 win over Mississippi State with two touchdown catches.
Don't take your eye off Maddox Lassiter, who has gotten Pittman's attention with his work ethic, smarts and enjoying hitting people. The walk-on from Warren has seen playing time as a blocking back on running plays and special teams. He is an athlete that's not the fastest guy on the field, but makes up for things with his football IQ.
There are questions about their departure, which always happens. This is how everybody has a tight relationship with somebody that knows somebody that met somebody once. Ignore all that rubbish because they are the only ones to know and they probably aren't going to say anything soon.
The bottom line is none of it really matters. There are four games left on the schedule and the Razorbacks need to win every one of them.
Playing Ole Miss on Saturday morning is the first one and could be the tone-setter for the rest of the year. They get a week off then Texas comes to town. The Longhorns may have had their off game against Georgia and are having to win the rest of the way for the playoffs.
The Razorbacks and Rebels kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Razorback Stadium on ESPN. You can also hear the game on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home in addition to the Razorback Sports Network.