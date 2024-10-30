Calipari Delivered Strong Message to Players That Fans Missed
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Lost in the glow of an unexpectedly large win over No. 1 Kansas and high level guard play was a stern warning from Arkansas head coach John Calipari that a lot of people missed. This will be a tight team of love, loyalty and accountability, and that is not to be violated.
"We only had three turnovers at half," Calipari said. "We had 10 in the second half. How the hell do you have 10 in the second half? And a bunch of them came in a stretch for no reason. Why would you do that? We even had a quarterback throw an interception and run down the field and say stuff to the wide receiver so everybody knew it was his fault, not mine. We had one of those today. Like, what? It's your fault. You threw the ball. Don't blame him."
That was said less than 30 seconds into Calipari's press conference. He wasn't going to wait to address the things he didn't want to see on the floor.
Calipari knows players will want to watch back the coach's press conference after a good game to try to soak in as much praise as possible. And there was praise, but it wasn't coming until after a few more things got addressed in case there were any players looking to click off in favor of the latest hot TikTok video.
The biggest thing Calipari is looking for is players who will fight. One of the biggest indicators of that is going with wreckless abandon for rebounds, which is where he directly challenged his players.
"Rebounding [was a problem]," Calipari said. "I know we don't have Jonas, so maybe that cures some of this stuff, but I had to tell a couple of guys if you don't rebound and come up with balls I can't play you. This league is a man's league. If you're getting shoved around or they're outworking you for balls, then I've got to play somebody else."
It was made clear that players could get on board or spend the year watching everyone else play. There's simply no room on the court for players who are going to give up points because of lack of dedication to the little things that determine games.
"The biggest thing that hurt us is second chance points, and there were a bunch of them, and it was two or three guys," Calipari said. "'You either get that ball or I'm putting somebody else in. You ready?'
'A box out drill?'
'Nah. You get or he gets it, and if he gets it, then I'm putting somebody else in. Then you fight and come up with those balls.'"
One thing Calipari wants to find is those who not only have the fight, but are willing to listen to their general. If they want to do things their own way, then there's no room in the game for them.
"I said to the guys after, I've got to help find two or three of these guys," Calipari said. "Here's how you're gonna play and you're gonna look like a star or you can fight me and I won't play you. Nelly [Johnell Davis], I'm telling them, he's gonna play guys because he'll fight. He'll battle."
The Razorbacks won't have the energy of the home crowd pushing them Friday night in Fort Worth. In addition to a theoretically hostile crowd, the players will face their coach who has made clear what he expects from them.
They can fight for their team, face accountability when they mess up, and find success, or they can find a place on the bench. Calipari has already made his intentions known and clarified what awaits anyone who doesn't want to get on board.