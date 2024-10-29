Razorbacks in Elite Company on Jerry West Watch List
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coach John Calipari and Arkansas is in rare company as preseason watch lists start to come out. Both Razorback guards Johnell Davis and Boogie Fland were part of 20 players named to the Jerry West Award Watch List, given annually to the top shooting guard in the country.
Arkansas is only one of two schools to put more than one player on the list. Duke has both Caleb Foster and Kon Knueppel on the list. The full list is below:
Caleb Love - Arizona
Johnell Davis - Arkansas
Boogie Fland - Arkansas
VJ Edgecombe - Baylor
Caleb Foster - Duke
Kon Knueppel - Duke
Tyon Grant-Foster - Grand Canyon
LJ Cryer - Houston
Zeke May - Kansas
Kam Jones - Marquette
Jalil Bethea - Miami (Fla.)
RJ Davis - North Carolina
Meechie Johnson Jr. - Ohio State
Matthew Murrell - Ole Miss
Fletcher Loyer - Purdue
Kadary Richmond - St. John’s
Chaz Lanier - Tennessee
Tre Johnson - Texas
Aidan Mahaney - UConn
Hunter Sallis - Wake Forest
Razorback fans got a glimpse of both Fland and Davis in the scrimmage against Kansas. Fland scored 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting to go along with two rebounds, five assists and six steals in a 85-69 Razorbacks win.
"He might be better on defense than offense," Kansas guard Dajuan Harris said. "He’s a pretty good all-around player."
Davis saw more limited action, playing just 25 minutes, but carries an unparalleled pedigree for the Razorbacks team. He was a top 10 finalist for the award last year in his time with Florida Atlantic.
The Razorbacks' season opener is just over a week away. The Hogs will have a final scrimmage against TCU 7 p.m. Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will not be broadcast or streamed.
Arkansas Communications contributed to this story