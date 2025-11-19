More reason for people to watch Hogs, 'Horns nationally than in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's not much reason for anyone to want to watch the Hogs take on the Texas Longhorns this weekend.
The idea of tuning in to see if Bobby Petrino can earn the job has long passed. Other than a few "Bobby P" extremists who can't let the early 2010s go and live in modern times where the former head coach has the team generating less success than previous coach Sam Pittman, no one sees a future with him at the helm unless literally no one else wants it.
At one time, the ultra old-timers who far exceed age 50 now would be pumped because back in the days of the Southwest Conference the Texas game was a big deal since there were two or three good SWC teams surrounded by a lot of garbage. Most years, the Longhorns were part of those two or three good teams, along with Arkansas.
This meant there were only two big games on the schedule each season, so it was a big deal when Texas rolled around. Now, in the SEC, the schedule is loaded, so it's just another normal game at best.
It also doesn't have the recent history or heat of Ole Miss, LSU or even Texas A&M, so, with it being so far down the schedule, it's out of sight, out of mind, lost in the sandwich between LSU and Missouri.
However, there is one national reason to keep an eye on this game — Arch Manning. Not for the reason so many originally thought.
That ship has long passed, providing credence to the warning issued here about the Texas quarterback back in July.
However, there is talk about whether Manning might transfer from Texas to look for a fresh start following a season with unreasonable expectations. A few weeks ago, that fresh start looked like it may take place at a Group of Five school like Tulane where Manning might feel more comfortable rehabbing his image before returning for one last run at a Power Four program.
However, since a scrappy overtime win against Kentucky a few weeks ago, he has looked slightly more salvageable. Whether that takes place next year in Austin or somewhere else with lesser defenses like the ACC or Big 12 remains to be seen.
The point is, the Group of Five route looks way less likely now. Manning has thrown for 925 yards and seven touchdowns the past three games against the likes of Mississippi State on the road, Vanderbilt and Georgia.
He is averaging 27 completions during that stretch despite only breaking 20 once prior. It's been quite the turnaround.
The question is whether he can finally break the 30 completion barrier against Arkansas while also surpassing 400 yards for the first time in his career. So far, 348 is his highest total during the overtime game against Mississippi State.
What the Razorbacks offer is a unique opportunity. They are the perfect combination of bad defense that gives up chunk yards and an offense that either has quick possessions or provides multiple turnovers, providing Manning plenty of opportunities to rack up stats.
The Hogs are the confidence builder needed to potentially lift Manning over the top, bestowing upon him the cocky aura finally required to be the player so many incorrectly thought he would be to begin with.
No. 3 Texas A&M is on the horizon, so a boost heading into that game would be huge. If Manning has his statistical coming out party against Arkansas, setting up a huge performance against the Aggies in the bright rivalry week spotlight, suddenly his image changes.
Manning becomes the guy who took down Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and hated Texas A&M in the same season while officially restoring Battered Aggie Syndrome down in College Station. The question then becomes whether Texas can hold onto both its quarterback and coach during the offseason.
However, if the Razorbacks muster enough defense and Petrino's offense doesn't go conveniently cold in the second half again, as is often the habit, scrounging up just enough effort to avoid going winless in the Petrino 2.0 era, the wheels may fall completely off the Manning train in Austin.
It's not much of a reason to watch, especially in Arkansas proper, but nationally, at least, it makes an uninteresting game on paper at least worth a peek.