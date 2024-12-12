Arkansas' 2025 Schedule Revealed
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas now has its full 2025 schedule. The SEC slate was released on ESPN2 on Wednesday.
The 2025 schedule will feature the same conference slate as this season with the home and away opponents flipped. The Razorbacks schedule is highlighted by back-to-back road games against LSU and Texas in November.
Arkansas will open its season against Alabama A&M Saturday, Aug. 30 before heading to Little Rock to take on Arkansas State the following week.
The Razorbacks open SEC play against Ole Miss on the road in Oxford, Miss. in Week 3, Sept. 13. The Razorbacks will play back-to-back road games, taking on Memphis after facing Ole Miss.
Notre Dame will face the Hogs inside Razorback Stadium the following week as the marquee non-conference showdown. The Fighting Irish made the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff as the No. 7 seed.
As part of the SEC expanding to 16 teams, the teams will once again have two open dates, the first on Oct. 4. Coming out of the open week, the Hogs hit the road to take on Tennessee in what will be a revenge game for the playoff bound Volunteers.
The Hogs then gain the positive side of playing so many away games in 2024 by going five straight weeks before leaving Fayetteville again. Arkansas hosts Texas A&M, Auburn and Mississippi State.
Arkansas will get its second open week ahead back-to-back visits to Death Valley and Austin to take on LSU Nov. 15. and Texas Nov. 22, respectively.
The Hogs will once again conclude the season against Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry in Fayetteville, Nov. 29.
Before next season, Arkansas is slated to play Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Full Schedule:
Alabama A&M, Aug. 30
Arkansas State, Sept. 6
at Ole Miss, Sept. 13
at Memphis, Sept. 20
Notre Dame, Sept. 27
OPEN, Oct. 4
at Tennessee, Oct. 11
Texas A&M, Oct, 18
Auburn, Oct. 25
Mississippi State, Nov. 1
OPEN, Nov. 8
at LSU, Nov. 15
at Texas, Nov. 22
Missouri, Nov. 29