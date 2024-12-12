Announcement of RB Leaving May Give Clue of Russell Chaos
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In an expected move, Arkansas running back Ja'Quinden Jackson announced on X Wednesday that he will declare for the NFL Draft and forgo his final year of eligibility. That may have given a clue to the chaos Tuesday.
Freshman running back Braylen Russell bounced in and out and back into the portal most of the day before an announcement that he was staying. With Jackson's announcement coming today, it's not a stretch to imagine a bidding scenario taking place Tuesday with the need for Russell increasing if coach Sam Pittman got the word about today's announcement.
In his lone season at Arkansas after three seasons at Utah, Jackson. came within seven yards of his career-high in rushing yards for a season, despite only playing in 10 out of the 12 games and starting only seven. He finished the season with 790 rushing yards and 139 receiving yards.
Coming into the season as the top running back, he was hampered by a variety of injuries including cramping and a bad ankle. Jackson started his Arkansas career with three straight games of over 100 yards against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Oklahoma State and Alabama-Birmingham. Jackson set a new career-high of 149 yards on 24 carries against Oklahoma State.
Jackson hinted in the fall that regardless of how this season went, this would be his final year in college.
"I’m just soaking it all in because this is probably going to be my last one [fall camp]," Jackson said in August. "I’m really just soaking it all up and trying to enjoy it with my teammates."
Pittman and the Razorbacks will now be without its top running back, its two top receivers, two starting offensive linemen and the top tight end. All have either declared for the NFL Draft or entered the transfer portal. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks off 6 p.m. Dec. 27 in Memphis, Tenn. against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.