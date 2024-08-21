Top 5 Sam Pittman Quotes from Razorback Fall Camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has had his fair share of quotable moments from his press conferences. In honor of the end of fall camp, here is a compilation of the best Pittman-isms from the past few weeks.
“You can work hard and not be very good.”
Sam Pittman was clearly looking for the right words after the second scrimmage and praised defensive end Landon Jackson as both a hard worker and being good at football.
“11 a.m. can’t get drunk enough, I don’t think. I think you can drive. Hell, I’ve done it a couple of times, but it’s hard. If you go at 3 o’clock, everybody is passing out in the stands.”
The Razorbacks' season opener was originally slated for Saturday. Pittman painted a very vivid picture as to why he thought a night game would be best for the patrons' drinking habits in the stands at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
“You need to go out there and keep chunking that thing."
Pittman was especially complimentary of Roje Stona's gold medal performance at the Olympics. Once working out at football pro days with NFL aspirations, Stona took down a world-class field in the discus and set a new Olympic record.
“I have more patience than I used to have. I’m not as dictatorship as I used to be."
Year 5 of the Pittman era certainly feels like a make-or-break season, and it looks like Pittman is embracing a bit more of a democratic approach to handle plenty of new faces on his staff, including offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
“It’s a damn book that doesn't have to go talk to the media nor lose the game."
In 2023, there was more than one instance where Pittman opted to aggressively go for it on fourth down instead of punting, potentially costing the game against BYU. It seems like the analytics book is burned and no longer part of the repertoire.
Pittman and Arkansas are just eight days away from its season opener against UAPB on Aug. 29. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. .
