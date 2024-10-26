REACTION: Hogs Coast to Win Despite Bulldogs' Comeback Attempt
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Arkansas was able to get back into the win column at least for this week with a decisive 58-25 victory over Mississippi State.
The Razorbacks never trailed as its defense forced a fumble on the second play of the game. A Bulldogs' turnover led to a three play scoring drive for Arkansas and never looked back despite losing a tad bit of momentum late in the third quarter.
Historically Bad Officiating
It's not very often Arkansas is on the beneficial end of game-changing reviews and such in SEC play. Saturday's win was different with two first half Mississippi State touchdowns were negated due to lack of 'inconclusive evidence' to overturn the call on the field.
Had those two plays resulted in touchdowns, Mississippi State would have possibly trailed 24-21 at halftime with plenty of momentum in the third quarter. Green's lone interception was off what should have been flagged as pass interference as his intended target was tackled to the ground while the football was in the air.
Tune Up for Rebels
With such a dominant offensive performance, it should give the Hogs plenty of confidence that it can get things done through the air and ground. After struggling to move the ball on the ground, Braylen Russell, Rashod Dubinion and Green combined for 350 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant offensive line performance.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has done a solid job of polishing Green as a passer over the previous four weeks. Green has completed 86-of-128 passes for 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns going back to the Texas A&M which is a complete turnaround from his time at Boise State.
Bulldogs Beat Themselves
Just as the Bulldogs looked to pull withn single digits in the fourth quarter, Utah State transfer safety Anthony Switzer made his best play as a Razorback forcing a fumble as running back Johnie Daniels extended the ball across the endzone. That swung the pendulum back to the Arkansas as it crushed the will of lowly Mississippi State.
Arkansas scored 28 of its 58 points off Bulldogs turnovers and were virtually unstoppable offensively with 643 yards of offense. The Bulldogs had its chances to keep things interesting with 12 play exceeding 10 or more yards. Four of its drives exceeded 50+ yards but ended with a total of three points.
Defensively, Mississippi State forced the Razorbacks to a season-worst 0-of-7 mark on third down attempts but somehow still ended up surrendering a season-worst 58 points. Two Arkansas fourth down attempts resulted in first downs to extend drives while the Bulldogs offense was denied in the redzone twice.
Turnovers continue to the story for Jeff Lebby's team as it fell to its seventh consecutive loss on the year, its longest losing streak since 1988. Arkansas is now one win shy of bowl eligibility as it sits 5-3 overall (3-2 SEC) with a three game homestand against Ole Miss, Texas and Louisiana Tech.