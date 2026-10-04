Silverfield: Arkansas Fans 'Should Be Mad' After Blowout Loss To Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — Trailing 14-7 in the second quarter of Saturday's game against Texas A&M, Arkansas' defense held the Aggies to a field goal that made the score 17-7. Despite a poor start offensively, the Razorbacks remained in a position to keep the game competitive going into halftime.

Then came a penalty for the Hogs having too many men on the field during the field goal try. Then, after another supposed stop from the defense on third and goal, a defensive holding penalty.

Texas A&M punched it into the end zone three plays later to cap a 13-play, 63-yard drive that took 8:12 off the clock. Seven of those plays came inside the 10-yard line.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) defends during the first half at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a series indicative of how many things went wrong for Arkansas in a 34-7 loss.

After a three and out from the Arkansas offense, Texas A&M hit a 57-yard field goal to take a 24-7 lead into halftime. The Aggies scored on their first possession of the second half to go up 31-7, and a goal line stand from the TAMU defense snuffed out any hope of Arkansas getting back into the game.





"When I took this job... people said, 'Man, we just want to see fight from the team," head coach Ryan Silverfield said. "Look, we got our butts kicked tonight, and it's not good enough... we will be better, and if I know anything about Arkansas fans, they believe, and they're a bunch of fighters. And, just keep believing in us. Keep showing up. Show up next Saturday.

"I love our fans. They should be mad. I'm pissed off myself."

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) catches a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What happened on crucial 12 men on the field penalty?

The 12 men on the field penalty was one of several inexcusable errors from the Hogs on Saturday.

"A four-point swing. Can't happen," Silverfield said. "That's on coaches... cannot, cannot happen, and you got to learn from it and never let it happen again."

KJ Jackson struggles again

QB KJ Jackson played well against Georgia and Tulsa, but reverted back to how he played against North Alabama and Utah on Saturday. A poor interception on an overthrown pass to Antonio Jordan on Arkansas' first drive of the night was a particularly egregious error.

Silverfield said that there was no thought to taking Jackson out of the game in favor of AJ Hill, who saw significant action against Georgia.

"Obviously, KJ's opening drive wasn't good enough," Silverfield said. "Missed read and a bad throw. He had some more misreads throughout the game and some poor decisions with the football... there was never thought about removing him."

Jackson went 13-25 on the night, throwing for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Arkansas (2-3, 0-2 SEC) plays No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at 3:15 p.m. inside Razorback Stadium on Oct. 10.

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