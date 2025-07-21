Sorey turning into one of leaders for rebuilt Razorbacks defense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Arkansas looking at a rebuilt 2025 defense, linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. is emerging as one of the leaders.
After transferring from Georgia last year, Sorey became a cornerstone for the Razorbacks, starting every game, leading the team with 99 tackles, and tying for first in tackles for loss at 9.5.
He added two sacks, an interception and three quarterback hurries, anchoring a unit in flux.
Only Sorey and fellow linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. return as seniors, surrounded by a wave of newcomers and freshmen. Sorey said he has grown more comfortable as a vocal leader, not just leading by example.
“I lead by example, but since the spring I’ve been better about being vocal,” Sorey said at SEC Media Days last week in Atlanta. “More comfortable, I would say. When you know your teammates well, you can, not get on them, but you can talk to them and do things like that.”
The Razorbacks will look different this season, Sorey said, with transfers and several freshmen expected to play major roles, including Tavion Wallace and J.J. Shelton.
“All our freshmen that came in, all those guys are dogs, all them are hungry and they’re working…our freshman class is a great freshman class,” he said.
Arkansas opens the season Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M at Razorback Stadium. The schedule includes familiar SEC challenges and preseason projects are putting the Razorbacks near the bottom of the conference.
Sorey’s journey to Fayetteville began in Graceville, Fla., where he was a top-100 recruit. He played three seasons at Georgia, mostly as a reserve, before transferring to Arkansas for the opportunity to play a bigger role.
Sorey said he is just trying to pass on his experience to younger teammates.
“You want guys who have been through it, who know what it takes, showing the way for the young ones,” coach Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days.
Sorey has drawn praise from defensive coordinator Travis Williams for his preparation and leadership.
“When you know your teammates well, you can talk to them and do things like that,” he said about building the chemisty on a team. “It’s not about getting on them, it’s about bringing everyone up together.”
Sorey also talked about the challenges of being a transfer and the pressures of college football in the NIL era.
“You just have to keep working, no matter what people say,” he said. “It’s about controlling what you can control, and staying true to your teammates.”
As the season approaches, Sorey said his focus is on team success and building a legacy. “I just want to make sure when I leave here, people remember how we played, how we fought. That’s what matters most,” he said (On3).
While expectations are being toned down as the season is getting close fast, Sorey is staying confident.
“We’re hungry and relentless,” he told SEC Network. “We’re going to show people what Arkansas football is about.”
There isn't much experience returning with the Hogs this year, at least those that played with them before.
While most are confident the offense is going to be improved this year, there are still questions if they can stop the other team more, though.