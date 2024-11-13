Texas Mastermind, Hated 'Horns Ready to Shred Hogs' Defense
Arkansas' defense was shredded last game and faces another high-powered offense Saturday when No. 3 Texas invades Fayetteville. Unfortunately for Arkansas fans, there is a similarity between the Ole Miss debacle 11 days ago and the impending showdown with the Longhorns.
Both Ole Miss and Texas head coaches are former rising stars in the coaching profession. Both were offensive coordinators at Alabama. Both won national championships with legendary head coach Nick Saban as their boss.
Lane Kiffin, now Ole Miss' coach, called the plays in Alabama's 45-40 thriller to beat Clemson and claim the 2016 national title. He orchestrated a 63-31 beatdown of Arkansas in Razorback Stadium in the Hogs' last outing.
Steve Sarkisian, now Texas' coach, called the plays in Alabama's 52-24 rout of Ohio State in the 2020 national title tilt. Alabama's offense scored 35 or more points in 24 consecutive games during Sarkisian's time with the team, the longest streak in major college football history.
Question is, will Sarkisian's squad annihilate Arkansas the way the Rebels did? Answer is, no way. But the Longhorns are certainly capable of winning by a lot more than the spread, which has Texas favored by 13.5 points.
Kickoff is at 11 a.m. on ABC. Arkansas (5-4 overall, 3-3 in the SEC) can become bowl eligible with a victory. Texas (8-1, 5-1) is in position to reach the SEC championship game, earn a bye in the 12-team College Football Playoff, and win their fifth national title (1963, 1969, 1970, 2005).
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was asked about Sarkisian and his knack for designing and implementing offensive schemes that befuddle opposing defenses. Pittman offered a two-word description: "Explosive offenses."
"The national championship (game) when he was OC at Alabama, I thought was the greatest-called game I’ve ever seen by an offensive coordinator," Pittman said.
What are Arkansas defensive coaches and players working on most to contain Sark's offense? What have other teams failed to handle?
"Perimeter," Pittman said. "Perimeter explosiveness and he uses his talent really, really well, and has plenty of it. But I just think the guy is a mastermind offensively and he’ll be a huge challenge with the talent that he has.
"They are as good a screen team" as you'll see, Pittman said, often using misdirection to create big plays. "One way, counter back the next way with screens, whether it be wide receiver or running back. They want to get the ball on the edge and get you in space."
Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory echoed his coach. Assignment football, devoid of mistakes, fly to the football, and gang tackle. All that is necessary to lasso the Longhorns' offense, he said.
"Yeah, they throw a lot to the perimeter, try to get guys open in space," Gregory said. "They’ve got a lot of screens and stuff like that, so we’ve got to really run and crowd the ball. They’ve got a lot of great weapons at receiver and they’ve got great running backs."
Not only that, Gregory said, but Texas' offensive line could be as good or better than any the Hogs have faced.
"I mean, the line is probably going to be one of the best lines we’ve played so far," he said. "They’ve got a great group over there."
Can Arkansas spring another upset, like they did against then-No. 4 Tennessee six Saturdays ago? Sure, but not likely. It'll take a surprisingly active home crowd, a few Texas turnovers, and an angry UA defense with a short memory and a point to prove while regaining some pride.
It would certainly gain the Hogs much-needed positive national publicity with another win over a likely playoff team. Since losing to Arkansas, Tennessee has hung tough and is No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Ole Miss stayed hot after annihilating Arkansas as Kiffin's Rebels beat Georgia, then ranked No. 2, last Saturday. Ole Miss would currently claim the final playoff spot.
But Texas boasts the best team Arkansas will play this season. The Longhorns might also have the best quarterback the Hogs will face in Quinn Ewers.
Sarkisian's team isn't likely to hang 63 on the Hogs' defense like Kiffin did, but they're capable. The 'Horns led Florida 35-0 at halftime last week and played backups while cruising to a 49-17 win.
Arkansas fans will turn out for the early kickoff and every TV in the state will be tuned to this game. It's the one Hog fans want to win most. Problem is, Sarkisian knows that and his team will be ready.