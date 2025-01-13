Ugliness of NIL Displayed with Latest 'Highway Robbery' of Athletes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When NIL became effective in July of 2021, college athletes were given an opportunity to be compensated off their name, image and likeness, personal brand and endorsements while in school. Without restrictions, rules and permits in place, the NCAA allowed a free-for-all, Wild West environment that has deteriorated the pureness college athletics.
During a podcast called Wave Watch, part of the The Know Podcast Network, executive vice president of Young Money APAA Noah Reisenfield joined the show to discuss the in-and-out of his company dealings with college athletes. The clip featured below, Reisenfeld shares how much his agency charges per each athlete's deal.
Growing up in extreme southern Union County in Arkansas, folks in those parts would call that kind of charge "highway robbery." That means unfair, unreasonably high or excessive compared to what agencies truly take in the NFL, see convenience stores in middle of no-where's pricing in comparison to the supermarket in town, there's an extreme difference and there's nothing to be done about it.
Many of college athlete's and their families forget the need to read fine print in signed contracts like those signed with agencies. In fact, these agents are active predators wanting to get rich off people's decision making process or lack thereof.
While there could have been regulations put in place a half decade ago, the NCAA just let things happen and in return has made the atmosphere surrounding amateur sports extremely chaotic and out of control. Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rodney Hill's family learned a hard lesson about NIL agents in a story he told in August after transferring in from Florida State.
"My parents got a bad agent and he was texting other schools like he was me," Hill said Aug. 9. "When that got back to the head coach, I had to leave Florida State. During that time when I had to leave, I wasn’t trying to leave, I didn’t want to leave,"
Hill entered the portal and even visited Arkansas before making a short stint at Florida A&M before re-entering a month later, finally landing with the Razorbacks. He decided from then on all his financial opportunities would go through another representative, himself.
"I know they [my parents] were trying to do the best thing for me," Hill said. "Sometimes, you've got to take that on your own and got to do it yourself. But to other kids, I'd just say you don't have to get an agent right now."
During his first year at Arkansas, Hill was limited due to an injury sustained against Texas A&M to close September. After others at his position entered the NFL Draft or transfer portal, it gave him an opportunity to breakout at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, finishing with eight carries for 81 yards and one touchdown to conclude the 2024 season.
There have been other wild NIL stories to go along which includes LSU losing 5-star quarterback commit Bryce Underwood to Michigan with an NIL package that could exceed $10 million over four years. Former Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal and days later signed with known football doormat, Duke Blue Devils for a reported two years, $8 million.
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart lost its two-year starting quarterback Carson Beck to the portal last week and landed with Miami for next season with a reported deal worth $4 million. Beck was considered a lock to be selected in April's NFL Draft but his NIL compensation with the Hurricanes is competitive with what he possibly would have made next season in the professional ranks.