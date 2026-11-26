FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The season has been a busy one for Class of 2028 defensive lineman Corbin Miller out of Shiloh Christian (Ark.).

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect has picked up six offers since Oct. 10, his most-recent one being Arkansas, after having a strong junior year.

Oklahoma State, Southern Methodist, Baylor, Minnesota, and Kansas have all jumped into the mix, but the Razorbacks really stand out for the home-state recruit who is projected to be one of the best prospects in the southeast.

“I was at home after practice and my head coach texted me and told me to stay by my phone,” Miller said, describing the circumstances after receiving an offer from the Razorbacks. “About five minutes later I got a text from (head) Coach (Ryan) Silverfield asking if I could call him.

"After I called him and got the offer, I was really happy. I mean, I’ve been watching and cheering for the Razorbacks my whole life and getting an offer was a big goal of mine.”

The possibility of playing for a team that he’s watched for so long is definitely intriguing for Miller, who is likely to see his recruiting soar during the winter contact period. In addition to Silverfield, he has also connected with outside linebackers coach Jake Jiannoni, who have “both been great.”

Jiannoni has had positive interactions with Miller, especially after the offer.

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“Coach Jiannoni was just talking to me about life and hunting earlier this week,” Miller said. “To me it really matters, if I actually enjoy talking to the coaches, and I definitely do at Arkansas.”

The next steps for Miller are getting on campus for a visit, especially in the spring. Because the Razorbacks are in his back yard, they have an early edge with his recruiting, and it’s up to the staff to continue communicating with him all the way through signing day.

That isn’t to say he’s limiting his options; rather, he’s opting for a one-day-at-a-time approach when it comes to his recruiting.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks to the field during the second half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

“Arkansas to me is a school that is always fighting to win and playing hard,” Miller said. “I’ll go to some junior days and official visits at some other schools but I’m for sure going to go to all the Arkansas stuff I can.

"I think what makes Arkansas play hard is everybody underestimates them and how good they can be when they get rolling, and obviously the campus is really pretty and there’s no other one like it.”

Miller is not ranked or rated on either 247Sports or Rivals.

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