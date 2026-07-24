Until He Proves Otherwise, Silverfield Deserves Grace From Razorback Fans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ryan Silverfield is yet to coach a game at the University of Arkansas, but that doesn't change the way some Razorback fans feel about him.

The sentiment around his hiring is likely less fiery than it was on Nov. 30, but there's still an air of frustration among Arkansas faithful that Silverfield is who the Hogs ended up signing.

Fans' frustrations are understandable: Arkansas is coming off of its third 2-10 season in eight years and hasn't had a winning record in SEC play since 2015 when Bret Bielema roamed the sidelines. There's a contingent of fans who don't even have it in themselves to be angry anymore and are instead understandably apathetic.

But none of that is Silverfield's fault, nor should be blamed for it or have the result of the past dictate predictions about the future.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at 2026 SEC Media Days | Southeastern Conferenc

Silverfield made a point on Wednesday and Thursday of emphasizing all that is with the Arkansas football program. He said Arkansas' 2-10 campaign in 2025 had "nothing to do with us."

He's right, and while he may not have been the man most fans wanted for the job, he's who Arkansas has.

"I'm not here to point the finger, but it's a multitude of things that needed to get fixed," Silverfield said Thursday. "I think part of it is just understanding of alignment, okay? I'm so glad that we are so successful at other sports. Coach Cal called me last night and said, Hey, knock them dead today. You've got great relationships with all the other sports and those people, DVH.

"All the other sports are having success, all the track, track and field championships. Those things are great, but why has football not had the recent success? You say a lot of it has to be the alignment, right, and what are we doing and what's it look like, right?"

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Silverfield is looking for that edge in his program to not only rebuild it, but take the pieces left from Sam Pittman's tenure and mold them like clay. Athletics director Hunter Yurachek told the country that his new coach will have all the resources available to be success.

But even that doesn't satisify SIlverfield.

He wants to ensure that he has everything he needs to be successful here. Even if that means doing some of it himself at a detailed pace on Thursday.

"Are we fundraising the right way," Silverfield said. "Are we fundraising enough? Are we building it? Are we recruiting in state well enough? Are we developing players? Does it make sense with the way we're scheduling things from an academic standpoint? Are we truly doing the right things in nutrition?

"I've looked at every single thing that has to do with our football program, and some as much as even lighting on game day. How do we make this place a better place? I think I've got quite a few of the answers. Now it's my job, our job, to implement those and start to make those changes."

Does that mean his rope should be incredibly long? Not at all. Arkansas pulled the plug on Chad Morris before he had even completed his second season and would likely do the same if Silverfield produced a similar on-field product.

In an era of NIL and transfer portal madness, there's even less margin for error when there really is no such thing as a long-term rebuild anymore.

But Silverfield deserves some grace from fans and pundits alike, given that's yet to coach a game at Arkansas. There's plenty to like from his first eight months on the job, whether it be a solid group of portal pickups and in-state recruits or his clear intent to change the culture and narrative that surround Arkansas football.

Mantras and social media clips don't win football games. Nor do funny responses at SEC Media Days or new lightbulbs.

But they do signify a head coach in Silverfield who has every intention of winning at Arkansas and changing the perception that the Hogs are nothing but a perennial SEC cellar dweller.

Arkansas fans, how are you feeling about Ryan Silverfield following his turn at the podium?



I asked him what he would say to people doubting him and his Arkansas program going into 2026.



“Keep doubting me.” pic.twitter.com/CtV4nQEs8r — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) July 23, 2026

Yes, that's what they've been on a consistent basis since Bobby Petrino's motorcycle crash in early 2012. But as the Petrino era showed the nation, that's not what Arkansas has to be.

Is Ryan Silverfield the next Bobby Petrino? Who knows.

But until Arkansas starts losing games as many are predicting them to do this fall, Silverfield deserves grace and a fair shot to turn things around.

If he doesn't and Arkansas remains stagnant, sure, there will come a time where he is fired and another coaching search will commence.

There's a time and place for unceasing criticism and frustration with a head football coach, and six weeks before he's had a chance to coach his first game is not the time to express it.

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