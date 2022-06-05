Hogs and Cowboys continue Stillwater Regional madness

STILLWATER, Okla. — After Brady Slavens' two-RBI single tied things up at 10-10 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Oklahoma State scored four runs in the top of the tenth to outlast Arkansas and force a Monday game in Stillwater.

The Cowboys, who were coming off of a 29-15 victory over Missouri State earlier in the day, recorded 15 hits and smashed four longballs against the Hogs.

A two-run homer by Michael Turner put Arkansas up 8-7 heading into the ninth inning, but Zack Gregory slipped trying to field a liner in left field and OSU plated two runs on David Mendham double to go ahead 10-8 in the top of the ninth.

The Razorback pitchers could not take care of things down the stretch and the Hogs will now have to play a fifth game in Stillwater at 6 p.m. Monday.

Here is a rundown of how everything happened:

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0

Jaxon Wiggins started things off with a three-pitch see ya to Roc Riggio. Zach Ehrhard followed that up with a single through the left side, but he was caught stealing second by Michael Turner. Wiggins issued a four-pitch walk, but countered with another three-pitch strikeout to end the frame.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 1, Oklahoma State 0

On Mitchell Stone's first pitch, Braydon Webb sent the ball to center for a leadoff double. Brady Slavens drove him in one pitch later with an RBI single to left.

After Cayden Wallace grounded into a 4-3 double play, the Hogs earned a pair of two-out baserunners, but could not capitalize after Robert Moore flied out to left to end the inning.

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

Top 2nd: Oklahoma State 3, Arkansas 1

OSU's David Mendham hit the 34th homer of the regional to leadoff the inning and tie the game. After Nolan McLean walked, Marcus Brown hit a single to left to put two runners on. A fly out advanced McLean to third, and he scored on an RBI single through the left side by Chase Adkison.

Dave Van Horn elected to pull Jaxon Wiggins for RHP Will McEntire.

Roc Riggio hit an RBI single down the line in right field to score Brown, but the damage was limited to three runs after a 6-4-3 double play closed the frame.

Bottom 2nd: Oklahoma State 3, Arkansas 2

Jalen Battles singled to first base to start things off and Peyton Stovall advanced him to second with a single up the middle. Zack Gregory moved the runners ahead with a sac-bunt to the pitcher.

Braydon Webb hit an RBI groundout to second to bring Battles home. A Brady Slavens fly out ended the inning.

Arkansas Communications

Top 3rd: Oklahoma State 3, Arkansas 2

Despite allowing a pair of one-out baserunners, Will McEntire induced two groundouts and a pop out to keep the Cowboys scoreless in the third.

Bottom 3rd: Oklahoma State 3, Arkansas 2

Mitchell Stone faced just one more than the minimum and earned outs on a fielder's choice at second, a fly out and a Robert Moore strikeout.

Top 4th: Oklahoma State 5, Arkansas 2

Will McEntire issued a one-out walk to Chase Adkison and Roc Riggio drove Adkison home with his fourth longball of the weekend.

McEntire dealt a four-pitch walk to Zach Ehrhard, and Jake Thompson grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the top half of the fourth.

Bottom 4th: Oklahoma State 5, Arkansas 2

After Jalen Battles and Peyton Stovall both reached base to lead off the inning, but three straight outs in the form of a strikeout, fly out and line out ended the inning.

Arkansas starting pitcher Will McEntire delivers a pitch during the Razorbacks' 7-3 win over Alabama on Friday night. (Alabama Athletics)

Top 5th: Oklahoma State 6, Arkansas 2

Griffin Doersching smoked a liner right into the left field bullpen for his second homer of the day. Despite issuing a one-out walk, Will McEntire forced a trio of fly outs to limit the scoring to one run in the inning.

Bottom 5th: Oklahoma State 6, Arkansas 3

Cayden Wallace led the frame off with a solo shot to left-center. Two straight strikeouts and a Robert Moore fly out brought a close to the inning.

A grand-slam homer by Cayden Wallace in the fourth inning launched the Razorbacks back into the lead over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

Top 6th: Oklahoma State 6, Arkansas 3

Will McEntire dealt a 1-2-3, seven-pitch top of the sixth to keep the Cowboys off the scoreboard.

Bottom 6th: Oklahoma State 6, Arkansas 5

Peyton Stovall hit a one-out single through the right side and he moved ahead when Braydon Webb drew a two-out walk. Brady Slavens walked to load the bases for Cayden Wallace, who hit a two-RBI single through the left side to bring Stovall and Webb around.

Michael Turner watched strike three go by with two runners on to end the two-run Razorback inning.

Arkansas Communications

Top 7th: Oklahoma State 6, Arkansas 5

After Arkansas tried to replace Will McEntire with LHP Evan Taylor and the umpires made McEntire stay in, Oklahoma State grounded out and struck out in the span of six pitches. Taylor then entered the game and forced a line out on the first pitch he threw.

Bottom 7th: Oklahoma State 6, Arkansas 5

Robert Moore lined a one-out single to left-center to chase Mitchell Stone from the game.

RHP Roman Phansalkar entered the game for OSU.

Peyton Stovall reached base on a catcher's interference to put two runners on for the Hogs, but Zack Gregory grounded out to second for the third out.

Top 8th: Oklahoma State 7, Arkansas 5

Evan Taylor walked Nolan McLean on six pitches to start the inning. Marcus Brown advanced McLean and reached first on a throwing error by Taylor. Another throwing error by Taylor on an attempted pick-off advanced both runners.

A sacrifice fly by Chase Adkison scored McLean and gave the Cowboys a run of insurance, but Taylor followed it with a strikeout to close the frame.

Bottom 8th: Arkansas 8, Oklahoma State 7

The Hogs got the leadoff man aboard with a Braydon Webb walk and Brady Slavens followed suit to put two runners on. Cayden Wallace reached on a fielder's choice and Webb came around to score on a throwing error by Roc Riggio.

Michael Turner smashed a two-run homer to right field to put the Hogs ahead. A fly out and a groundout ended the inning, but not after Arkansas took the lead.

Top 9th: Oklahoma State 10, Arkansas 8

Right-handed ace Connor Noland came on to try and earn the save for Arkansas in the ninth. He got Zach Ehrhard to fly out to right for the first out, but walked Jake Thompson to put the tying run aboard. Noland walked Griffin Doersching to put the go-ahead run on base.

Zack Gregory slipped in left field and the Cowboys scored two runs on a David Mendham double.

Nolan McLean drove a single to center field to put runners on the corners for OSU. Marcus Brown doubled down the right field line to bring Mendham around to score.

Arkansas turned to RHP Elijah Trest, who got Caeden Trenkle to pop out to shortstop for the second inning. Trest got Chase Adkison to swing at strike three to end the frame.

Bottom 9th: Oklahoma State 10, Arkansas 10

Jalen Battles struck out swinging to leadoff the inning. Peyton Stovall reached base after a throwing error by Marcus Brown. Zack Gregory drove a single to center to give the Hogs a pair of one-out baserunners.

Braydon Webb grounded out to third base for the second out of the inning, but the runners advanced.

Brady Slavens stepped in and drilled a two-RBI single to right field to tie the game. Cayden Wallace struck out swinging to send the game to extra innings.

Arkansas Communications

Top 10th: Oklahoma State 14, Arkansas 10

RHP Brady Tygart entered the game for the Hogs.

Roc Riggio continued his tear by driving a ground-rule double to the gap in right-center. Zach Ehrhard dropped a bloop single into right field to put runners on the corners with no outs. Tygart struck Jaxon Crull out, but Aidan Meola hit a two-RBI single off of Tygart's foot to give the Cowboys the lead.

Nolan McLean knocked a two-run shot into the left field bullpen to extend the OSU lead to four runs.

RHP Gabriel Starks came on in relief of Brady Tygart and got Marcus Brown to ground out to third for the final out.

Bottom 10th: Oklahoma State 14, Arkansas 10

OSU third baseman/closer Nolan McLean came on to pitch for the second night in a row.

Michael Turner flied out to deep left-center for the first out of the frame. Chris Lanzilli drew a one-out walk, but Robert Moore flied out to right field for the second out. Jalen Battles flied out to center to end the game.

