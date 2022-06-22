Watch: What Razorbacks Said After Downing Tigers

Skip to main content

Watch: Hogs’ Players Will McEntire, Michael Turner Recapping Win

McEntire delivers strong outing with catcher Turner on what was working really well in 11-1 win over Auburn

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas pitcher Will McEntire struck out nine in strong seven innings while catcher Michael Turner called the game and added a 3-4 night at the plate with three RBI and you can watch their complete press conference.

