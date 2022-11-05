Depression Alert: Arkansas Offense Inept in Homecoming Against Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The story of the first half at Razorback Stadium should have been the number of empty seats.

It also should have been how well the Arkansas defense is playing in relation to previous weeks.

However, the story has been replaced by how shockingly inept the Arkansas offensive line has been against a Liberty defensive line that was easily controlled by BYU a week ago.

Razorback head coach Sam Pittman has been visibly frustrated on the sidelines and for good reason.

The Razorback offense has had seven possessions, five of which ended in punts, one ended in a pitiful fourth down attempt that never had a chance and another was a dropped touchdown that ended in an interception.

At one point, Arkansas had -16 yards rushing and Raheim "Rocket" Sanders had nine carries for -5 yards.

This problem hasn't been the defense. Arkansas is flying to the ball and has had good coverage for most of the game.

However, a defense that has struggled so much can't be expected to be perfect the entire game and Johnathan Bennett is keeping up his habit of precision throws that require the tiniest of space for a completion as exemplified on the Liberty touchdown right before the half against a smothering Dwight McGlothern.

Arkansas had five drives of four plays or less, including going three and out on three of the first four drives. The longest Razorback drive only went seven plays.

The only positives Arkansas takes from the first half is an injury to the explosive Liberty back Dae Dae Hunter and a 50-yard field goal to close the half after a penalty set up Cam Little for the kick to avoid the shutout.

