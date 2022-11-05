SEC Round-Up: Several Aggies Out As Flu Rips Through Locker Room

Dak Joins Nike's Jordan brand, Jimbo Fisher shows his less classy side, place your bets on Auburn's next coach, a fist fight at SEC women's soccer tournament, former Tiger lands fourth MLB Gold Glove, who's up for the Auburn gig, and more

It's a chaotic weekend in the SEC that will reveal much of the picture of college football's future. Oh, and there's a passive aggressive fight between grown men, fist fights between young women, financial fights for coaches, players and clothing influencers, and so much more in this Nov. 5 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

Over the years of his career, there are few active coaches that Nick Saban has repeatedly spoke higher of that Brian Kelly. From the duo's first meeting on the gridiron in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game all the way to...

On Monday, Brian Kelly set the tone by starting his news conference by ... wishing Nick Saban a happy birthday? The college football world couldn't be blamed for doing a bit of a double-take. Even though Saban was celebrating turning 71 that day, this was coming from...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the main factors Nate Oats and Alabama basketball were looking to address this season is shooting. The team only connected at a rate of 30 percent from the 3-point line...

FRISCO, Texas – Just a few days ago, Gonzaga popped into the Far North Dallas suburb of Frisco. While they may have driven past...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Contrary to popular belief, college football isn't about records. It's about match-ups. That's why it was easy to predict Arkansas would struggle with...

FRISCO, Texas – Just when Razorback fans think the state of Texas has kicked the men's basketball team enough, another hard shot comes flying in from the Lone Star State. Earlier today it was ruled by the University Interscholastic League...

Auburn's head coaching search continues, and we have a new updated coaching hot board - including a new addition and a couple of removals from the list. We've trimmed it down to...

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley is reportedly not traveling with the team to Mississippi State, per reports. Finley has not seen the field since October 15th at Ole Miss, where he came in for four plays during a three-and-out drive. He has been...

It's time for a new series here at Auburn Daily, where we begin to "make the case" for each of Auburn's head coaching candidates. We will start with the most popular name being discussed on the Plains: Lane Kiffin, coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. Let's take a look at...

Georgia and Tennessee are in the middle of the college football microscope this week. With perhaps the biggest game of the 2022 season just days away, there are plenty of talking points and...

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU infielder DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees has won his fourth career MLB Gold Glove Award. LeMahieu, 34, won his Gold Glove at the newly established utility spot. For the utility position, Rawlings collaborated with...

LSU was in need of another offensive lineman in the 2023 class and that’s exactly what Brian Kelly and his staff went out and secured after gaining a commitment from...

Another one for Brian Kelly and the LSU football program. The Tigers’ run on the recruiting trail continues after gaining a commitment from 4-star quarterback...

Jordan dropped a new line of gear and merchandise inspired by the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott on Friday afternoon. The former MSU signal-caller is the only NFL quarterback to have...

Mississippi State is looking to move up in the world of Name, Image and Likeness. According to a report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, MSU's NIL collective has grown to include more than...

Mississippi State football (5-3) is looking to get back to the win column after dropping its past two games...

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels are going into their bye week banged up after narrowly beating the Texas A&M Aggies 31-28 last Saturday. The Rebels are now 8-1 and with just three regular season matchups left on the schedule, Ole Miss could finish the season...

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has garnered a lot of speculation concerning whether or not he could be a candidate for the same position with the Auburn Tigers. On Tuesday, Cole Cubelic of ESPN tweeted the betting odds...

PENSACOLA, Fla., -- The Southeastern conference kicked off its 2022 women's soccer tournament at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Fla., on Sunday and the Ole Miss Rebels played the LSU Tigers

Head coach Shane Beamer has prioritized recruiting since he arrived in Columbia almost two years ago. The Gamecocks should attract top talent but couldn't in the years leading up to Beamer. South Carolina assembled...

Commodore fans breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday afternoon when they learned quarterback AJ Swann...

There's an old saying regarding the most crucial position in football. If you have two quarterbacks, then you have none. This saying comes from the idea that if you're playing two quarterbacks...

Hendon Hooker has been a popular name surrounding new NIL signings among players on Tennessee Football. It's not difficult to understand why. Hooker has been one of the biggest college...

Arguably the biggest game in the SEC East division in two decades is set to take place at 3:30 pm ET on CBS inside of Sanford Stadium. Georgia is ranked first in the AP poll while the Vols are ranked first in the newly released College Football Playoff rankings. A matchup that is essentially a playoff game in November will have...

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.-- Elite 2024 Athlete KingJoseph Edwards visited Tennessee on September 24th when the Vols downed the Gators in front of a sold out, checkered Neyland crowd. The prized athlete from Buford High School (Ga.) has continued to follow the Vols since, and he has been...

The Texas A&M Aggies were already set to be shorthanded in their Saturday matchup with the Florida Gators at Kyle Field in College Station. However, according to reports, things could be getting even worse...

COLLEGE STATION -- It's fourth-and-goal at Ole Miss' 3-yard line, and the Texas A&M Aggies offense is staying on the field. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher wants to see what freshman quarterback Conner Weigman can do under pressure against...

The Texas A&M Aggies came up short in another one-score showdown this weekend, in a 31-28 letdown against Ole Miss. That extended the Aggies' losing streak to four games, but finally, there may be a reason for A&M fans to be hopeful. The offense looked the best...