Portal Activity This Weekend Will Say a Lot About How Pittman Intends to Approach Bowl Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Whether the Razorbacks pull out a win today in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has a difficult decision to make.

The Razorbacks are in a bowl game. What is left to be determined is which bowl, who Arkansas will play, and which players Pittman is going to ride with when the time comes.

This season, Arkansas has leaned more toward seniors than most fans may realize. After today, maybe one, at most two seniors will leave the team to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft.

That still leaves the majority of the starters available to play in the bowl game. That's a blessing if Pittman's view of getting into a bowl game is a chance to notch another win and give the seniors one last moment on the field together.

However, if he decides this year that a bowl game is all about getting an early jump on next season and seeing what he has in the crop of players expected to carry the load next year, then having so many seniors is more of an awkward moment waiting to happen.

For most fans, the traditional approach of going all in on a win and spending those final moments with the seniors is not only the preferred option, it's the only one that makes sense. It's just how they are wired.

(Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

But they aren't in charge of roster management for the Razorbacks.

Pittman has two compelling reasons to focus on the future during this bowl season.

1. Because of how the schedule has played out, there is a long list of players Arkansas fans either didn't know were on the roster or simply forgot. There has been little to no opportunity to get some of the younger players on the field to see how they handle themselves when the lights are on and that's something this staff needs to see.

2. Numerous players whom Pittman values have had to sit on the sideline all year wondering when their time will come. With the portal opening next week, Pittman may need to promise them a chance to play in the bowl game to keep them around.

Right about now you might be thinking what so many Razorback fans post on social media the second a recruit decides another school is the better place to prepare for his future or when a player opts to enter the portal for a situation that is a better fit – "If he doesn't want to be here, then we don't want him."

However, it's not that simple. A lot of players who go into the portal want to be Razorbacks.

Unfortunately for them, in their mind, being a Razorback means actually getting on the field. Standing on the sidelines all year just makes them a Razorback fan with great seats.

The future of this team has had great seats all season and it's not unreasonable to believe some of them are frustrated and pondering a portal exit. That leaves Pittman with the conundrum of doing what naturally make sense to increase his odds of putting an eight in the win column to take a little bit of the sting out of an up and down season or decrease the odds of coming away with a win now in exchange for increasing the chance of wins next fall.

Fans will probably have an idea by next Monday which direction Pittman has decided. If the portal begins to fill up quickly with Razorbacks, Arkansas is going to stand by its seniors and hope the portal gives as well as it takes.

If not, expect a youth movement in whichever bowl the Razorbacks play.

LET THE ERIC MUSSELMAN APOLOGY TOUR START

TOUGH WIN IN MAUI WILL PAY BIG IN MARCH

LIVE REACTION TO HOGS' OVERTIME WIN OVER SAN DIEGO STATE IN MAUI

AZTECS THE MATCH-UP ARKANSAS NEEDED AFTER TOUGH LOSS

MUSSELMAN SQUARES OFF AGAINST FORMER RIVAL

SEC ROUND-UP: LANE KIFFIN STAKES HEAT UP, GATORS PULL SCHOLARSHIP FOR RACIAL SLURS

HOGS MOTIVATION AGAINST MISSOURI IS MORE PRACTICE TIME; TIGERS JUST QUALIFYING FOR A BOWL

CREIGHTON DELIVERS CLINIC TO HOGS ON VALUE OF TEAMWORK

LOTS OF POSITIVES FOR HOGS IN LOSING CLOSE ONE TO NO. 10 CREIGHTON

SEC ROLL CALL TROLLS VANDERBILT FOR SECOND WEEK IN A ROW

SEC SHORTS HAS TENNESSEE, OLE MISS MEETS WITH THE PLAYOFFS

AUBURN POTENTIALLY STUCK IN A TEEN ROM-COM

RANDOM OBSERVATIONS FROM RAZORBACKS BLOWING OUT LOUISVILLE IN MAUI

TRANSFER PORTAL NEWS PROBABLY WON'T WAIT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING

OLE MISS COACH LANE KIFFIN MAY HAVE GIVEN A CLUE TO WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH AUBURN

DID PITTMAN LAY GROUNDWORK TO SHOP AGGIES BLACK FRIDAY SALE?

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel