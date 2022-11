Watch: Arkansas-Missouri Pregame Breakdown

Andy Hodges gives the latest insight on the Razorbacks trying to improve their bowl status

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's game day for the Arkansas Razorbacks, which means allHogs.com editor Andy Hodges has all the insight needed to get you ready for today's game in Columbia, Missouri.

There's also a lot going on around college football today as Hodges catches you up on everything you need to know.

PORTAL ACTIVITY WILL SAY A LOT ABOUT PITTMAN'S APPROACH TO BOWLS

WATCH-LISTEN: HOGS LOOKING TO KEEP MIZZOU OUT OF BOWL GAME

LET THE ERIC MUSSELMAN APOLOGY TOUR START

TOUGH WIN IN MAUI WILL PAY BIG IN MARCH

LIVE REACTION TO HOGS' OVERTIME WIN OVER SAN DIEGO STATE IN MAUI

AZTECS THE MATCH-UP ARKANSAS NEEDED AFTER TOUGH LOSS

MUSSELMAN SQUARES OFF AGAINST FORMER RIVAL

SEC ROUND-UP: LANE KIFFIN STAKES HEAT UP, GATORS PULL SCHOLARSHIP FOR RACIAL SLURS

HOGS MOTIVATION AGAINST MISSOURI IS MORE PRACTICE TIME; TIGERS JUST QUALIFYING FOR A BOWL

CREIGHTON DELIVERS CLINIC TO HOGS ON VALUE OF TEAMWORK

LOTS OF POSITIVES FOR HOGS IN LOSING CLOSE ONE TO NO. 10 CREIGHTON

SEC ROLL CALL TROLLS VANDERBILT FOR SECOND WEEK IN A ROW

SEC SHORTS HAS TENNESSEE, OLE MISS MEETS WITH THE PLAYOFFS

AUBURN POTENTIALLY STUCK IN A TEEN ROM-COM

RANDOM OBSERVATIONS FROM RAZORBACKS BLOWING OUT LOUISVILLE IN MAUI

TRANSFER PORTAL NEWS PROBABLY WON'T WAIT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING

OLE MISS COACH LANE KIFFIN MAY HAVE GIVEN A CLUE TO WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH AUBURN

DID PITTMAN LAY GROUNDWORK TO SHOP AGGIES BLACK FRIDAY SALE?

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel