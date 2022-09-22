Skip to main content

What are A&M Reporters Writing About Arkansas?

A peek behind the curtain over in Texas to see what's being said about the Hogs
Here's a quick look at what Texas A&M fans are seeing about Arkansas this week

'Nothing Special' Needed by Texas A&M Against Hogs

The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies seem to be back on the tracks to success after a 17-9 win over the previously 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. But there's no time to relax or celebrate. With the start of SEC play set to begin Saturday against the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Aggies will need...

Max Johnson Preps for First SEC Test as an Aggie

COLLEGE STATION - - This isn’t Max Johnson’s first rodeo. Sure, the location has changed. So has the uniform. He’s been here before, though, ready for a 60-minute hog wrestling matchup. Of course, the stage will be...

Razorback Defensive Players to Watch

When the Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, they’ll have to overcome a passing defense that has not been up to snuff...

Arkansas Offensive Players to Watch

The Arkansas Razorbacks will face the Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC showdown at 6 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. For the second straight week, the Aggies will play... 

Why Fisher will Need to Trust Achane Against Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION - - A secret weapon can carry a team far. When neutralized, it can hamper a roster’s production. Texas A&M’s ace in the hole is...

A&M Week 4 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

The Texas A&M Aggies will open their SEC slate on Saturday when they face Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Aggies (2-1) enter the game...

Scroll to Continue

