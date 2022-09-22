SEC Round-Up: Who Can Beat the Tide?

Players paying Players at Alabama, Auburn pays high price for finer things, Harsin may have lied, Kiffin still can't decide, the mystery of Carolina's Jaheim Bell, and much more

Will Anderson's Bama teammates better have his money, Auburn fans have to pay premium to watch a winner, Brian Kelly has to get his Boutte in gear, did Harsin lie, how does College Game Day affect the Vols, does no one know Stetson Bennett is a good quarterback, and much more on this Sept. 21 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

With the expansion of transfer rules and accessibility for both coaches and athletes to the transfer portal, each week's slate of college football games features dozens and dozens of players going up against their former teams. For example, Alabama saw...

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It had been a while since Will Anderson Jr. had scored a touchdown, but it turns out he had a little extra motivation Saturday. Prior to the Crimson Tide's game against Louisiana-Monroe, the Alabama defense...

Last week there were a fair amount of large point spreads for closer contests in the SEC. If feels like the projected blowouts were a week...

Smoke Monday is no longer on campus but his heart is still pulling for the Auburn Tigers. He, like most fans, has probably been frustrated with the offensive output throughout the season so far. One of the biggest questions...

It’s that time of year. The air is starting to cool. The pumpkins are coming out. Basketball season is on the horizon. The Tigers had one of the best seasons in school history last year. Bruce Pearl has reloaded with excellent players. If football season is already getting you down...

The Florida Gators' return to reality after a euphoric opening-weekend victory grew increasingly concerning on Saturday as the Gators failed to separate from the lesser in-state opponent USF Bulls. Plagued by a poor rushing defense and another dud performance...

Jalen Kimber had a choice to make prior to his debut with the Gators just over three weeks ago: To postpone his first game with Florida and undergo surgery on his broken left hand, or...

Another daunting task is ahead for the Gators in week four. After playing in two close contests against Power Five opponents to begin the year, Florida squandered the rare...

As the college football season was set to kick off in 2022, most media members, coaches, fans, and betting books alike had a pretty tight...

As a true freshman, he took college football by storm as he led the national champion Georgia Bulldogs in receiving with 882 yards and 13 touchdowns on 56 receptions. It is still a wondering...

It has been over 2 years since UGA offered Antwann Hill Jr. Then, he was an 8th grader. Now, he is rated as a top-60 player nationally in the 2025 class according to the 247 Composite Rankings, and he is just starting...

The fall recruiting period is in full swing with the Tigers having their fair share of prospects on campus over the first few weeks. Hosting guys in both...

It’s no secret LSU has one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country. Headlined by All-American Kayshon Boutte, it’s a position group...

Despite having a monstrous 2023 class to this point, LSU has their foot on the gas with a number of the nation’s top uncommitted prospects. One name that this program is in heavy pursuit of is...

The Missouri Tigers sit at 2-1 heading into Week 4 of the 2022 college football season after a 34-17 win over Abilene Christian. But even as the Tigers get set to begin SEC play against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, coach Eli Drinkwitz and company can get an idea of...

The (2-1) Missouri Tigers will head to Jordan Hare Stadium in Week 4 to take on the (2-1) Auburn Tigers in their first SEC contest of 2022. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said at the beginning...

When the Missouri Tigers head to Jordan Hare Stadium on Saturday for their Week 4 matchup, Auburn will have a new...

OXFORD, Miss. -- Lane Kiffin still isn't ready to verbally name a starting quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels entering Week 4, but he has...

Most Ole Miss football players dream of playing in the NFL, but only a few are successful. Twenty three Ole Miss graduates...

OXFORD, Miss., -- This season, the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels have turned a new leaf on the defensive side of the ball. The Rebels have only allowed their opponents to score...

When tight end Jaheim Bell torched the North Carolina Tar Heel's defense for 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Duke's Mayo Bowl last season...

Frustrated. It's the only word fitting when discussing the fanbase's overall opinion on the offense's performance three weeks into...

South Carolina missed six defensive starters against Georgia, making the game harder than it already was. The Gamecocks were banged up...

College GameDay returns to Knoxville for the first time since 2016 as No.11 Tennessee and No.20 Florida are set to clash in a highly anticipated SEC East showdown. The matchup will prove pivotal for...

No.11 Tennessee (3-0,0-0) opens conference play on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday inside of Neyland Stadium against the No.20 Florida Gators. The Vols routed Akron on Saturday night, but it came with...

2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout athlete Jonathan Echols is set to return to Tennessee this weekend for the No.11 Vols showdown with No.20 Florida, he...

We already had the who, now we know the when. The SEC released the Aggies' 2023 football schedule Tuesday evening, along with the rest of the conference. The Aggies are...

When the Texas A&M Aggies lost to the App State Mountaineers in Week 2, many people thought it was time for coach Jimbo Fisher to make a change...

The change of scenery is agreeing with new Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk. One week after the former Texas A&M wide receiver cleared more than 100 receiving yards in his Jaguars debut, he caught...

HOGS FEED:

IF HOG NAMED HEISMAN FINALIST, STROMBERG SHOULD GET TO RIDE SHOTGUN

FINALLY A MATCH-UP FALLS IN HOGS' FAVOR, DOESN'T GUARANTEE WIN THOUGH

SAM PITTMAN AND EVERYONE ELSE KNOWS WHAT HOGS HAVE TO FIX, AND SOON

SEC ROUNDUP: AUBURN COACH COULD BE LEADING CANDIDATE OUT WEST

SEC SHORTS TRIES TO SOLVE MURDER OF AUBURN TIGERS

THERE IS MUCH THE CURRENT STAFF CAN LEARN, STEAL FROM BOBBY PETRINO

SANDERS AVOIDS RUNNING INTO THE RAZORBACK RECORDS BOOKS SATURDAY AND THAT'S A GOOD THING

DESPITE EARLY STRUGGLES, HOGS FIND WAY TO MAKE IT 'SPECIAL' IN THE END

HOGS PLAY ROLE OF ORIGINAL APOLLO CREED, AVOID ROCKY II

SEC ROUND-UP: NEGATIVES KEEP COMING IN AUBURN, GAMECOCKS FORGET TACKLING IS PART OF FOOTBALL, AND MUCH MORE

A GOOD PUNCH IN THE MOUTH SHOULD MAKE HOGS FEEL BETTER SATURDAY

HOGS' SAM PITTMAN WOULD LIKE TO MAKE WIDE RECEIVER BY COMMITTEE A LITTLE LARGER

HAS HOGS COACH SAM PITTMAN'S PLAN FOR DOMINIQUE JOHNSON WORKED LIKE HE WANTED?

TEXAS HAS LOT TO LEARN FROM ALABAMA, ARKANSAS BEFORE ENTERING SEC

