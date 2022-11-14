Razorbacks' coach expects it with the job, especially after high expectations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman really doesn't pay attention to your critiques.

Those of us that get paid to do that accepted that fact decades ago. Coaches really don't care if they want to last long doing this.

He knew with the expectations this year that would come.

"That comes with the job," he said Monday ahead of Saturday night's game with Ole Miss. "If we were 10-0 people wouldn't like me or like what I'm doing or decisions I make. Is it right or not? I don't have time to talk about that."

Pittman probably knew that was coming when he took the job in December 2019. The expectations are something he's glad to see being high.

"It’s a great thing," he said. "We’ve got to figure out how to win close games and you’re going to have to do that every year.

"If you don’t your record is going to be from 9-10 wins to 6 or 5. That’s just how it is and I think if you look over most all the teams in the SEC it’s that way as well."

With that comes a few Monday Morning Quarterbacks and an awful lot of second-guessing. Most folks are undefeated, untied and unscored upon on Monday morning analyzing games.

"Being 5-5 and all the expectations, I’d rather have the expectations be high and take the criticism than they go, ‘Oh well, you played LSU to 13-10 and they’re West Division champs.'"

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman yells on the sidelines Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS)

That's just an excuse for failure and Pittman hasn't done much of that over his first three seasons with the Hogs.

No matter how the Lunatic Fringe wants to spin that, it's an attitude that's been in short supply over the last decade around here.

"We don’t want any of that," he said about excuses. "We want to win. It doesn’t matter who we play."

Now he's just gotta figure out how to get more or those wins a little more consistently.

Saturday's 13-10 loss to LSU was another one of those narrow losses.

"We're disappointed where we are," Pittman said. "We can wallow around in it or get bowl eligible.

Just staying close to the No. 14 Rebels on Saturday night isn't the goal. Winning the game is.

Pittman sounds about tired of losing games.

Now if everybody will get on the same page, the message will be clear.

