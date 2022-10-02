Titans Lose Former Razorback Treylon Burks in Fourth Quarter

Former Arkansas Razorback Treylon Burks had the injury bug jump up again Sunday, being carted off the field in Indianapolis.

The injury to his left ankle or foot at Lucas Oil Stadium happened early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-17 Tennessee Titans victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He did not return to the game.

Burks suffered the injury while being tackled at the end of an 8-yard reception in the first minute of the final period. He stayed in the lineup for one more play but then was unable to get to the sideline without assistance. Trainers took him to the locker room almost immediately.

He finished the day with two receptions for 14 yards. He also had one rushing attempt for four yards.

The Warren, Arkansas native, this year’s 18th overall selection in the NFL draft, has at least one reception in each of his four games this season. However, Burks does not have more than four receptions or 55 receiving yards in a single game. He has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL.

In all, he has 10 catches for 129 yards, second on the team to Robert Woods in both.

Burks was on the injury report ahead of last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury, but was a full participant in two of the three full practices. He caught one pass for 13 yards in that contest.

Nobody really knows how serious the injury is, but leaving on a cart usually isn't good.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is carted off the field after an injury following a play against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Armond Feffer / IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports)

