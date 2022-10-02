Hogs Win Third Quarter Finally, but Lose Other Three

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas finally won the third quarter but lost all the others in big-time loss.

After struggling through the first four games coming out at halftime, the Razorbacks shut out Alabama in the third period. It wasn't enough to overcome getting dominated three other periods, though.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide jumped out to a 28-0 lead, relaxed too much and had to hustle to a 49-26 win over the No. 20 Hogs on Saturday afternoon at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson during the Crimson Tide's 49-26 win on Saturday afternoon at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

"I don’t know if it worked or not because we were down 21," Hogs coach Sam Pittman said later about changing things up all week in practice to eliminate the problems.

Against Alabama it didn't.

"We just stayed in here and stretched, I talked to them and the captains talked to them," Pittman said about the changes. "It’s the same thing we do at practice. We haven’t won a third quarter all year, so we changed it up."

The bigger problem was Arkansas really only had one consistent drive in the first half and all that did was cut the Crimson Tide's lead to 28-7.

That's a big hill to climb, but the Razorbacks managed to cut the lead to 28-23. There was hope.

"We lost our intensity on the scoring drive right before the half on defense," Nick Saban said later. "We let them gain momentum in the game."

That continued into the third quarter and the Hogs nearly figured out a way to almost take the lead.

"We really struggled in the third quarter on offense and defense," Saban said.

The Razorbacks seemed to lose that momentum going for two points after Raheim Sanders scored with 19 seconds left in the third quarter. KJ Jefferson got to the 1-yard line but couldn't push it across.

That seemed to take the wind out of the sails ... and get Alabama's undivided attention.

In the final quarter, the Tide scored three touchdowns and the Hogs three points. That never comes out well.

But now Pittman has an equally big problem.

The Hogs go to Starkville next week to play a Mississippi State team that beat Texas A&M, 42-24.

Yes, the same Aggies who held the Hogs to 21 last week let the Bulldogs hang 42 on them.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman talking with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles during a 49-26 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. (Michael Morrison / allHOGSS Images)

After two straight losses, there will be questions all week about how much those drained the Hogs emotionally. Right now it's all positive, though.

“We have to do better," Pittman said. "We have to play better and we have to regroup. Last year we lost three in a row then won five of the last six.

"We have to find a way to turn it around. I know we played two really good teams the last two weeks, but we have to play better regardless of what the score is and what it becomes."

In nine of the last 10 years, the Hogs have had a three-game losing streak. It wasn't just last season, it's become a habit.

Now they've got to figure out a way to break the cycle.

