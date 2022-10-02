Hell Hath No Fury Like a QB Turned Wide Receiver Scorned

Hornsby has every right to be angry; Hog fans better hope he doesn't end up with an SEC team if he leaves

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The game had only been over for a few minutes when fellow allHogs writer Andy Hodges called.

"Malik Hornsby is p****d," Hodges said. "He's been down here on the sideline sitting on top of this thing refusing to even look at what's happening out on the field. He's gone."

At that point, I said something I didn't expect to ever say about Hornsby.

"He should be."

(Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

Hornsby isn't officially gone as of this story's writing, but the writing's on the wall. Technically it's off the wall since he reportedly went full Luther Burden and started clearing social media after the game.

Let's be honest, if Kade Renfro hadn't gotten hurt last season, Hornsby would probably already be gone. However, with Lucas Coley headed out the door and Renfro on the shelf, the coaching staff panicked as it stared into an empty backup quarterback room.

They were so freaked out that head coach Sam Pittman backed off his stance of a player being written off in regard to being a Razorback the second the word portal exits his mouth.

No one other than the coaches and Hornsby know for sure what all was said, but the one thing that appears to be certain is that promises were made or at least highly implied. Otherwise, why would such an athlete stick around where he clearly no longer felt needed.

Everyone has seen what he can do as an athlete with the ball in his hands.

If you haven't, just rewatch yesterday's Alabama game and pay attention to Jalen Milroe. He's Hornsby, even down to the jersey number, but the tiniest of hairs slower and a bit bigger.

Everyone was excited when Hornsby started putting in work as a receiver. The position would allow him to take advantage of his speed and height while minimizing his slight build.

The summer was filled with Razorback dreams of Hornsby on the outside burning A&M and Crimson Tide defensive backs as he and KJ Jefferson played games of catch on repeat featuring nothing but deep balls and blindingly fast crossing routes. It would almost be unfair.

That never happened.

The few times we saw the ball thrown Hornsby's way, it was usually for a glorified hand-off near or behind the line of scrimmage hoping he might break something after getting the ball instead of running free and then getting the ball.

There were also visions of well-blocked jet sweeps and wheel routes set up by the jet sweep. Defenses would have to pick their poison and Hornsby's speed would negate their efforts even if the right choice was made.

That didn't happen either.

The few plays that appeared to be designed for Hornsby that fans got to see felt more like gimmick plays. On top of that, they were gimmick plays that came at inopportune times.

The offense was driving down the field, gashing teams by pounding the ball up the middle with the offensive line on the verge of either wearing out the defense or mentally breaking their opponents.

Then Horsnby would come in with a special package of plays fans would come to describe as "cute" and kill the momentum.

Fans wanted play action with a deep shot to a world class track athlete. What they got was frustrated.

Arkansas isn't a gimmick team and Hornsby shouldn't have to be a gimmick player. As a semi-former ex-quarterback, he should have been able to fit in seamlessly into the offense as it was drawn up.

He should have even had an advantage because of his experience seeing what can kill each play from its other end.

It just never happened.

Now, having Cade Fortin go in at quarterback in garbage time against Alabama was probably the right call. Arkansas hasn't seen what he can do in a real game situation and the limits of what Hornsby can do as a quarterback would have put him in danger.

Giving guys like Alabama linebacker Will Anderson the chance to tee off on a guy 60 pounds lighter than him with no concern of an effective passing game and with a line that was toast at that point was an invitation to send Hornsby to the hospital.

That doesn't mean Hornsby shouldn't have been angry he wasn't in the game. If Arkansas wanted to see what Fortin could do at quarterback, coaches could have easily gotten a look at how good Hornsby is or isn't at taking the top off a defense in a real game situation.

Now all Arkansas is probably going to get to see is Hornsby take the top off the NIL portal and jump in.

It will be one more negative distraction for a team and coaching staff that can't afford one right now.

If Hornsby leaves, there will be no need for ill will against him. However, if he goes to another SEC team, there will be need to fear him.

Hog fans may have wanted to see Hornsby match up against SEC secondaries, but not against the Arkansas secondary.

If given the chance, he will be looking to embarrass Arkansas on the field.

After all, Hornsby is p****d.

