Secret Mission to Save the World Easier to Comprehend That What Hogs' Defense Did

Nothing to be gained by trying to figure out what went on over six plays in the fourth quarter because ignorance is bliss

FAYETTEVILLE – For one quarter Arkansas was good enough to be a national champion. Unfortunately, the Razorbacks needed more than one quarter.

Alabama didn't.

A Razorback defense known for its inability to stop much of anything in the passing game, chose to mix in an inability to stop the running game just to keep things from getting stale.

After Arkansas battled back from a 28-0 to get within a 3rd & 15 stop of taking fourth quarter lead on the No. 2 team in the country, the defense stepped up to make sure order was maintained so any nonsense about ending the Nick Saban losing streak could be avoided.

After all, such a cosmic shift could put the world in danger.

Mission: Give up three 70+ yard runs

Time frame: Six plays

The first step was to allow a backup quarterback to weave through literally everyone for 77 yards so as to not give KJ Jefferson and friends a chance to get the ball near midfield with a ton of momentum behind them.

That set up a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Jase McClellan to make it 35-23.

That was still too close for comfort. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has a habit of not knowing when he's beaten, so the mission needed to continue.

Things had to look way less hopeful. So on the next play, the defense cleared everyone out of the way so Jahmyr Gibbs could go 72 yards without the stress of having to dodge around pesky defenders or the inconvenience of having to wait for a second play.

Now it might have been OK to end the mission there, but a couple of dumb penalties by the Alabama defense allowed Arkansas to put together a long drive that, despite having 1st & goal, resulted in a field goal.

It was technically still a two-score game at 42-26 with just under eight minutes remaining, so Step 3 would need to be initiated to ensure there no chance Arkansas could ruin the Saban streak.

It was quite simple. The Arkansas defense had rinsed and lathered. All that was left to do was repeat one more time.

And so they did.

Alabama running backs were probably getting tired, so Arkansas defenders lined up to form a short tunnel to show Gibbs where to go while being close enough so he could hear the shouts of encouragement. After all, 76 yards is a long way to run, especially after the poor chap had to run 72 yards just a few minutes ago.

Now, it was important that the defense make sure no one be any further back than the 26-yard line when forming the tunnel. This would allow everyone two yards from the line of scrimmage to issue encouraging words while immediately providing a field empty of clutter for the remaining 74 yards so as not to accidentally trip Gibbs.

With the score now 49-26 and Jefferson put on mothballs until he is to be broken out for the biennial ringing of the cow bells in Starkville, the mission was complete.

All of those fans who left at halftime to chow down on pizza and drinks on Dixon Street would no longer have to feel the regret of missing out on one of the biggest upsets in Arkansas history, and the Nick Saban losing streak could finally turn old enough to get its driver's license.

Now, for anyone who doesn't recognize sarcasm, no one is suggesting the defense intentionally threw the game.

It's just easier to process a secret mission focused on maintaining the status quo than it is to process how an SEC defense with two of the nation's best linebackers and what was accepted as one of the best defensive lines in the game gave up 225 yards and three touchdowns over a span of six plays.

Think about that. The elite part of the Arkansas defense hit a stretch where it gave up 38 yards per play over the course of three possessions while carrying the momentum of a huge comeback against a backup quarterback.

There's simply no way to wrap a mind around how that plays out.

So since there's no logic to what happened, a secret three-step mission to save the world from the chaos that would have been caused by Arkansas breaking the natural order of things by beating Alabama makes about as much sense as everything else.

Players didn't blow assignments, fail to fill gaps, or get off blocks.

Nope.

They knew that if they broke the streak, it would upset the balance of things so much that the asteroid NASA hit a few days ago would suddenly spin toward earth and Vladimir Putin would start flying nukes all over the place.

The world is in its right and safe order thanks to the Arkansas defense.

Things are as they should be.

And for that everyone, especially Arkansas fans, should be thankful.

Otherwise, they'd be angry and frustrated all week trying to figure out how that happened and no one would benefit from that.

