Will Hogs Play Three or Four on Defensive Front This Season?

Everybody has an opinion on three-man or four-man fronts and the Razorbacks will play both

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football nerds will get both defensive fronts this year.

The arguments on both sides of a three-man or four-man front on the defensive line are migraine-causing with folks arguing both sides.

Razorbacks defensive line coach Deke Adams at practice Tuesday morning on the outdoor grass practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Maybe the best thing is use both.

"That’s who were are and that’s who we’ve been from the beginning," defensive line coach Deke Adams told the media Tuesday morning. "A big part of what they did last year was three-down, partly because of the numbers.

"We feel good about where we are right now, and we feel like we can be versatile and we can be multiple in a lot of situations."

Probably what makes that possible is depth.

Right now we have no real idea what that is when it comes to playing games. Adams talked about several players and, of course, everything is positive right now.

"We’ve added some kids to the roster through the portal and other situations," he said.

One of the players everybody is talking a lot about is Arkansas State transfer Terry Hampton, who apparently can pick up a big chunk of the football center in the weight room.

"This is the first opportunity to have the chance to see him in pads in person and all that," Adams said. "He’s strong.

"He has heavy hands. He has a defensive lineman aspect. He plays with great pad level. The maturity and all the different things he adds to the room. He’s going to definitely be a big part of our success this year."

Even his teammates have noticed.

"He's more of a shorter guy, but he's not too short," defensive lineman Eric Gregory said. "He has that power. He has that punch. He can pass rush. He can move. It's just, it's crazy just seeing how big he is, but he can move. It's crazy."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Eric Gregory during practice Tuesday morning on the outdoor fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Defensive end Zach Williams has noticed, too.

"Even if someone gets their hands on him, he finds a way to get their hands off of him," he said. "Once he really learns our plays, he can be a really, really big help to us. So I can't wait to see what he does."

But we can quit debating whether it will be that even or odd front on the defensive side.

We'll probably see both.

