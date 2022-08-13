How Hogs bounced back from Lackluster Win in Italy

One game left on European Tour against team from Denmark on Monday

COMO, Italy — Arkansas held Orange1 Bassano to nine third-quarter points and cruised to a 75-54 decision Thursday night.

It marked game three of the foreign tour and the first of two in Como before returning to Fayetteville Tuesday.

The final game of the tour is set for Monday (Aug. 15) versus the Bakken Bears, a top-tier professional team from Denmark.



Arkansas blew open the game with a 16-0 run in the third period to turn a 11-point lead (46-35) with 7:44 left in the quarter into a 27-point cushion (62-å35) with 2:18 left in the quarter.

The lead proved important as Orange1 Bassano outscored the Razorbacks 15-10 in the final period.

PHOTOS FROM ITALY ON EUROPEAN TOUR

Despite a long travel day going from Barcelona to Milan to Como, Arkansas got off to a quick start as Anthony Black drained a 3-pointer to start the game, followed by a Nick Smith Jr., jumper and a Black dunk for a 7-0 lead, one the Razorbacks never relinquish.

Smith led Arkansas with 20 points while Black, Ricky Council IV and Travon Brazile each added nine points. For the second straight game, Kamani Johnson led the Hogs in rebounds with eight and Brazile grabbed seven. Davonte Davis led Arkansas with five assists.

Arkansas forced 26 turnovers thanks to 14 steals (four by Smith and three each from Davis, Barry Dunning Jr., and Black) and out-rebounded Bassano 43-30.

HOGS FEED:

LEG INJURY COULD LIMIT RIDGEWAY IN NFL DEBUT

DECEMBER OKLAHOMA GAME NICE, BUT NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT

FLOSPORTS AGREEMENT SLIGHTS RAZORBACK FANS

WIDE RECEIVER DEPTH IMPROVING TO POINT MALIK HORNSBY MAY BE AT QUARTERBACK FULL TIME

HOGS' MARCUS MILLER TO MISS PRACTICE TIME AFTER HAVING KNEE SCOPED

RAZORBACKS HAVE MUCH CLOSER SECOND GAME IN SPAIN ON THURSDAY

WIDE RECEIVER JADON HASELWOOD "MORE APPRECIATED" WITH HOGS

HOGS WIN OPENER IN EUROPEAN TOUR IN BIG FASHION

RAZORBACKS' GAME IN ARLINGTON AGAINST OKLAHOMA STATE EVEN INTERESTS NON-FANS

CORNERBACK MALIK CHAVIS ADJUSTING TO POSITION CHANGE IN HOGS' SECONDARY

WHERE HOGS RANK IN FIRST TOP 25 POLL BY COACHES

RAZORBACKS' TIGHT ENDS COACH ON NIL 'FREE AGENCY WITH NO RULES'

HOGS' TIGHT END NATHAN BAX MOVING UP FAST FOR A GUY NEVER TARGETED IN A GAME

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.