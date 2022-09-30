How Hogs' Drew Sanders Shows Why Alabama Big Favorite

After starting in college at Alabama, Razorbacks' leading tackler gives insight to rosters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It took one spring practice to see the difference Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders brought to town.

Everybody talked about how he "practices at a different level" than many of the Razorbacks had seen.

Nothing since has changed anybody's mind about the Alabama transfer.

Sanders started three games in two seasons for the Crimson Tide and played in two national championship games. He came to Arkansas to be closer to his hometown of Denton, Texas, just northwest of Dallas.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) is sacked by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports)

Combining with another native Texan, Bumper Pool, they lead the team in tackles. Sanders is the team leader in unassisted tackles.

There's a clue to how far Sam Pittman has to go building the Hogs' program back from the dumpster fire he inherited back in December 2019.

Basically a backup at Alabama, Sanders is leading the Hogs' defense in the important category of getting guys on the ground without any help. He's one tackle ahead of Pool.

None of that is a knock on anything Pittman is doing. He wasn't going to build the Hogs to the level of what Nick Saban has rolling in Tuscaloosa. He needs about 30 more players like Sanders to go along with what he has to get there.

All of that is why the Crimson Tide are a 17-point betting favorite in Saturday's game. They simply have more players that are better.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders looks to help defensive back Latavious Brini on a tackle during a 23-21 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

A lot of people are judging Alabama on what they did against Texas in a 20-19 win that a lot of the people in the SEC holler indicates they are slipping. That's because they are just praying the Crimson Tide slide a little because they haven't caught up on a consistent basis in over a decade.

It's really pretty simple and Sanders is the best example.

A backup goes to a program maybe a notch below and leads the team in unassisted tackles. That's exactly what Sanders has done.

It's also why if the Hogs are going to have a chance of winning Saturday, they are going to have to get help from the Tide.

Or it might be more than a 17-point victory.

