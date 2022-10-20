SEC Round-Up: Video Appears to Show Bama Player Hitting Female Vols Fan

Georgia predicted to beat Tennessee by double digits, Kentucky wants crack at Indiana basketball, All-SEC safety hits transfer portal, Hyatt scoops up cash after Alabama performance, and much more

An A&M writer ponders whether Jimbo Fisher is college football's most overpaid coach, fans waiting on Bryan Harsin's fate will have to wait a few more weeks, Nick Saban wants refs to make calls more favorable to Alabama's goals, Georgia is proud to land a 3-star quarterback from Connecticut, John Calipari gets out-quipped by an Arkansas reporter, and so much more in this Oct. 19 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

Alabama coach Nick Saban issued a statement on wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who allegedly struck...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Alabama football is responding well after...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has officially been penalized more than any other team in the country. After the Crimson Tide got called for a...

It was a weird scene on Saturday. Auburn's offense took a few drives to get going against Ole Miss and once it found the endzone, an argument broke out between...

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Auburn will be waiting to make a decision on letting go of head football coach Bryan Harsin until later in the year. "Despite Auburn's three-game losing streak...

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Kentucky was predicted to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference men's basketball championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members. Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe...

Florida Gators center Colin Castleton earned Preseason All-SEC first-team honors, as voted on by media, on Wednesday ahead of SEC Basketball Media Day in Birmingham, Ala. Castleton was listed as a...

Florida Gators third-year sophomore offensive lineman Joshua Braun intends to transfer from...

An All-American junior season was put on at least a one-game hold when guard O'Cyrus Torrence did not take the field in the Florida Gators' 45-35 loss to the LSU Tigers this past Saturday. Torrence was sidelined with a lower-body injury after...

Georgia has been projected as a 10.5-point favorite over Tennessee, according to ESPN. The Bulldogs have also been given a...

The University of Georgia has one quarterback on an NFL roster and that's 2009 No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford. That was until Tuesday when...

The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart have a pretty simple recruiting philosophy. You recruit every class independently, attempting to...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kentucky coach John Calipari is always among the smoothest in front of the media. He showed it against SEC...

The famed rivalry between Kentucky and Indiana is close to officially being back. Kentucky head coach John Calipari said at SEC Media Day on Wednesday that the two schools...

Kentucky men's basketball will open its season in 19 days, taking on the Howard Bison inside Rupp Arena on Nov. 7. On Wednesday, head coach John Calipari...

It’s been a year of transition for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. From adjusting to a different role within the offense to becoming a father, this season...

Jayden Daniels put the country on notice after his masterclass performance against Florida last weekend in The Swamp, including Ole Miss...

LSU’s offensive inconsistency has been a major takeaway seven games into the season. Unable to get into a...

Head coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks got one proverbial monkey off their back in...

South Carolina lost a key member of their secondary to the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Safety RJ Roderick is now searching for...

The limelight, money, and high stakes are daunting to NFL players with children and car payments. Therefore, it's even more stressful...

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was going to go down in Tennessee history after his third touchdown catch against Alabama on Saturday evening. The fourth was the cherry on top to this, and the fifth left most without...

Tennessee outdueled Alabama on Saturday night in a 52-49 victory that will long live in Volunteer History. Looking back on...

In the fourth episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum break down the Trojans' last-second loss to Utah, how Tennessee's win over Alabama hurts USC and is bad for...

There's no doubt that Texas A&M Aggies headman Jimbo Fisher is an intelligent and sound college football coach. But the money...

COLLEGE STATION -- Barring a setback in practice this week, Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King should be...

COLLEGE STATION -- Everyone handles the bye week differently. Each player takes time away from a complex to...

