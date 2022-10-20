SEC Round-Up: Video Appears to Show Bama Player Hitting Female Vols Fan
An A&M writer ponders whether Jimbo Fisher is college football's most overpaid coach, fans waiting on Bryan Harsin's fate will have to wait a few more weeks, Nick Saban wants refs to make calls more favorable to Alabama's goals, Georgia is proud to land a 3-star quarterback from Connecticut, John Calipari gets out-quipped by an Arkansas reporter, and so much more in this Oct. 19 edition of the SEC Round-Up.
Video Surfaces of Bama Player Hitting Female Vols Fan
Alabama coach Nick Saban issued a statement on wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who allegedly struck...
Saban Indicates Players Holding Up Well After Rare Loss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Alabama football is responding well after...
Saban Calls for Consistency in Officiating
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has officially been penalized more than any other team in the country. After the Crimson Tide got called for a...
Player's Account of Sideline Argument at Ole Miss
It was a weird scene on Saturday. Auburn's offense took a few drives to get going against Ole Miss and once it found the endzone, an argument broke out between...
Decision on Harsin Might Wait Until November
According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Auburn will be waiting to make a decision on letting go of head football coach Bryan Harsin until later in the year. "Despite Auburn's three-game losing streak...
Auburn Picked to Finish No. 4 in SEC By Media
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Kentucky was predicted to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference men's basketball championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members. Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe...
Love Him or Hate Him, Either Way Castleton is All-SEC
Florida Gators center Colin Castleton earned Preseason All-SEC first-team honors, as voted on by media, on Wednesday ahead of SEC Basketball Media Day in Birmingham, Ala. Castleton was listed as a...
OL Joshua Braun Bouncing out of Gainesville
at Season's End
Florida Gators third-year sophomore offensive lineman Joshua Braun intends to transfer from...
How Much Longer Until Torrence Can Return for Gators?
An All-American junior season was put on at least a one-game hold when guard O'Cyrus Torrence did not take the field in the Florida Gators' 45-35 loss to the LSU Tigers this past Saturday. Torrence was sidelined with a lower-body injury after...
Georgia Opens as Big Favorites to Beat Tennessee
Georgia has been projected as a 10.5-point favorite over Tennessee, according to ESPN. The Bulldogs have also been given a...
Jake Fromm Finds Path Back Onto NFL Football Field
The University of Georgia has one quarterback on an NFL roster and that's 2009 No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford. That was until Tuesday when...
Georgia Breaks Tradition
By Going After Connecticut 3-Star QB
The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart have a pretty simple recruiting philosophy. You recruit every class independently, attempting to...
Arkansas Reporter Has Perfect Comeback
for Calipari's Mid-Question Quip
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kentucky coach John Calipari is always among the smoothest in front of the media. He showed it against SEC...
Kentucky, Indiana Looking to Renew Rivalry
The famed rivalry between Kentucky and Indiana is close to officially being back. Kentucky head coach John Calipari said at SEC Media Day on Wednesday that the two schools...
Wildcats to Start Season with Minor Injury Issues
Kentucky men's basketball will open its season in 19 days, taking on the Howard Bison inside Rupp Arena on Nov. 7. On Wednesday, head coach John Calipari...
New Responsibilities Causing Boutte to Grow Up Quick
It’s been a year of transition for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. From adjusting to a different role within the offense to becoming a father, this season...
Kiffin Says LSU Most Talented Team
Rebels Will Have Faced So Far
Jayden Daniels put the country on notice after his masterclass performance against Florida last weekend in The Swamp, including Ole Miss...
Is Any Help Coming for the LSU Running Game?
LSU’s offensive inconsistency has been a major takeaway seven games into the season. Unable to get into a...
Can South Carolina Bag First Ever Win Over Texas A&M?
Head coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks got one proverbial monkey off their back in...
Gamecocks Lose All-SEC Defender to Transfer Portal
South Carolina lost a key member of their secondary to the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Safety RJ Roderick is now searching for...
Carolina Should Focus on Aggies Luking in Shadows,
Not Recent Spotlight
The limelight, money, and high stakes are daunting to NFL players with children and car payments. Therefore, it's even more stressful...
Hyatt's Destruction of Alabama Defense
Lines His Pockets with NIL Cash
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was going to go down in Tennessee history after his third touchdown catch against Alabama on Saturday evening. The fourth was the cherry on top to this, and the fifth left most without...
Who Came Out Shining Brightest After Victory Over Tide?
Tennessee outdueled Alabama on Saturday night in a 52-49 victory that will long live in Volunteer History. Looking back on...
Tennessee Win Over Alabama Bad News for USC, Pac-12
In the fourth episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum break down the Trojans' last-second loss to Utah, how Tennessee's win over Alabama hurts USC and is bad for...
Is Jimbo Fisher College Football's Most Overpaid Coach?
There's no doubt that Texas A&M Aggies headman Jimbo Fisher is an intelligent and sound college football coach. But the money...
Haynes King: So You're Saying There's a Chance?
COLLEGE STATION -- Barring a setback in practice this week, Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King should be...
What Were the Aggies Up To During the Bye?
COLLEGE STATION -- Everyone handles the bye week differently. Each player takes time away from a complex to...
