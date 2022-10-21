What Hogs Coach Eric Musselman Said About Rogers State

Rogers State comes in with the coach just letting everything figure itself out

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even though fans are expecting to see a blowout Monday night, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman will be winging it.

Rogers State is the opponent and he's not even trying to look at them before Monday night's exhbition at Bud Walton Arena at 7 p.m.

In case you're wondering who that is, our Kent Smith found out a lot.

The Razorbacks don't even know who's starting, but the guess is we'll see everybody who dresses out.

"What we put out there as a starting lineup, I’m not really sure," Musselman said Friday afternoon. "We’re still trying to figure out which route we might go for Monday."

This is just an exhibition game. Even the Hogs aren't going to be inside the arena before Monday because of some event going on over the weekend.

"This is another piece," Musselman said. "There’s been the four games overseas, there’s been the Red-White game, and then there’s been all the times behind closed doors."

It's really just another piece of training camp. Musselman pointed out NBA teams don't consider camp broken until there are only games that count.

Rogers State is simply another step in evaluations to start the regular season November 7 against North Dakota State.

"Sometimes players feel like, ‘Oh, I play better in a game,'" Musselman said. "Other guys play better in practice than the do in a game. No player says that I play better in practice than in a game."

The coaches have to figure out who can — or can't — play at the Hogs' level.

"Sometimes that’s a reality with some players at all levels," Musselman said. "There’s been so much opportunity for the players on the roster, between all the practices, as well as the time that they’ve played in front of the public eye, which is now five competitions.

"Some guys have exceeded expectations and maybe some guys are still trying to find their way."

Monday is about finding who has found that way.

HOGS FEED:

EVERYTHING NO RAZORBACK FANS KNEW ABOUT ROGERS STATE

HUDSON CLARK PICKS UP SECOND ARD OF WEEK, THIS TIME IT'S A NATIONAL ONE

RAZORBACKS' NICK SMITH NAMED AN ALL-AMERICAN BEFORE HE EVER PLAYS A COLLEGE GAME

IT HASN'T TAKEN ERIC MUSSELMAN LONG TO CHANGE SEC DRESS CODE FOR COACHES AT SEC MEDIA DAYS

SEC ROUNDUP: VIDEO SHOWS ALABAMA PLAYER APPEARING TO HIT A FEMALE VOLS' FAN

WHY DOES THE SEC MEDIA SUDDENLY RESPECT ARKANSAS BASKETBALL?

HOGS CAN'T SCRIMMAGE IN BYE WEEK BECAUSE THEY ARE IN A CORNER, SAYS SAM PITTMAN

ARKANSAS REPORTER FIRES PERFECT QUESTION BACK AT KENTUCKY'S JOHN CALIPARI

MOCK SCHEDULE SHOWS HOW TOUGH TEXAS' SCHEDULE COULD BE WHEN THEY JOIN LEAGUE

APPARENTLY OKLAHOMA, TEXAS STICKING WITH PLAN NOW NEWS

IF YOU LIKE SEC SHORTS, YOU MAY WANT TO TAKE A LOOK AT SEC ROLL CALL

EARLY BOWL PROJECTIONS FOR HOGS PROVIDE SOME INTERESTING MATCHUPS

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel