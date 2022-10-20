Has Hogs’ Eric Musselman Changed SEC Dress Code?

Skip to main content

In Few Short Years, Eric Musselman Changed Dress Code

Razorbacks coach doesn't care for suits and ties and other coaches don't, either
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If the SEC ever had a dress code for Media Days, they apparently relaxed it.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman started it.

Other coaches looked like funeral home directors when they all gathered every year. This year only three were wearing suits ... and they looked serious out of place.

LSU coach Matt McMahon looked like the director of a funeral home, Texas A&M's Buzz Williams was his general manager, running around micro-managing everything and Missouri's Dennis Gates looked like the new guy.

Matt McMahon-LSU
Doug Gates-Missouri
Buzz Williams-Texas A&M

Even Kentucky's John Calipari, who usually looks like a corporate executive on Wall Street, instead resembled a rich guy taking his grandkids for ice cream. Bruce Pearl may have just walked off the golf course.

Musselman had a T-shirt on under a pullover. He could have just come from practice and it would have been hard to tell the difference.

It's great.

The interesting thing to note, though, is how Musselman managed to cause that sea change in just a few years.

Now if he could just get the same change in football. It's probably one of the few times a year their wives can get them out of coaching garb, though.

With the season just around the corner, you wonder if Musselman's game-day trend carries over to the season. For some reason, basketball coaches have traditionally tried to look like they had a boring corporate jobs.

Eric Musselman-Arkansas

The biggest reason other coaches are noticing, though, is everything in sports is a copy-cat thing.

Considering his success on the floor is one thing. More importantly what he's doing on the recruiting trail is a bigger factor.

Just another way the Razorbacks are ahead of the curve.

