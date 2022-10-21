Hogs’ Defensive Back Lands Another Top Player Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' most dependable player in the defensive secondary has picked up another award.

Thursday, the redshirt junior from Highland Park (that's a section of Dallas, in case you're wondering) picked up the player of the week recognition by the Jim Thorpe Award, something awarded by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman had said a couple of weeks ago Clark was the most dependable person in the secondary.

What he tends to do is make plays, which is turning out to getting as much attention as being technically perfect but not able to make a play.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) defends against a pass to Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports)

Clark, who was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, had a big outing in Arkansas’ 52-35 victory at BYU last Saturday, totaling a team and career high 11 tackles (four solo) with one interception and one fumble recovery.

He is the only defender in the SEC and one of two FBS defenders, joining Virginia DB Jonas Sanker, this season to tally 10+ tackles with an interception and fumble recovery.

The Arkansas defense that forced three BYU turnovers, including BYU’s first two lost fumbles of the season. Entering last Saturday’s game, the Cougars had only turned the ball over twice all season.

With 2:22 remaining in the second quarter, Clark’s pivotal interception at the Razorbacks’ own 32-yard line granted possession back to Arkansas, resulting in an eventual touchdown for a 31-21 lead heading into half.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark dives for a loose ball in a game with South Carolina on Sept. 9, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Clark also recovered a fumble (forced by teammate Dwight McGlothern) early in the fourth quarter to set up an Arkansas drive that eliminated 10:29 off the clock and secured the win.

Seven games into the 2022 season, Clark leads Arkansas and ties for the SEC lead in passes defended (7) and fumble recoveries (2).

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACKS' NICK SMITH NAMED AN ALL-AMERICAN BEFORE HE EVER PLAYS A COLLEGE GAME

IT HASN'T TAKEN ERIC MUSSELMAN LONG TO CHANGE SEC DRESS CODE FOR COACHES AT SEC MEDIA DAYS

SEC ROUNDUP: VIDEO SHOWS ALABAMA PLAYER APPEARING TO HIT A FEMALE VOLS' FAN

WHY DOES THE SEC MEDIA SUDDENLY RESPECT ARKANSAS BASKETBALL?

HOGS CAN'T SCRIMMAGE IN BYE WEEK BECAUSE THEY ARE IN A CORNER, SAYS SAM PITTMAN

ARKANSAS REPORTER FIRES PERFECT QUESTION BACK AT KENTUCKY'S JOHN CALIPARI

MOCK SCHEDULE SHOWS HOW TOUGH TEXAS' SCHEDULE COULD BE WHEN THEY JOIN LEAGUE

APPARENTLY OKLAHOMA, TEXAS STICKING WITH PLAN NOW NEWS

IF YOU LIKE SEC SHORTS, YOU MAY WANT TO TAKE A LOOK AT SEC ROLL CALL

EARLY BOWL PROJECTIONS FOR HOGS PROVIDE SOME INTERESTING MATCHUPS

SEC SHORTS HAS HILARIOUS LOOK AT ALABAMA TRYING TO ESCAPE KNOXVILLE

RAZORBACKS SLIP INTO PRESEASON AP TOP 25 RANKING

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel