FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We may get to find out Saturday if Malik Hornsby can play.

Apparently Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson's nagging shoulder injury is still a problem.

Or Sam Pittman is playing the games with LSU coach Brian Kelly.

"(Jefferson) wants to be ready, he wants to play," Pittman said.

That's what you expect a player to say if he's being honest when injured. For Pittman to say that in his Wednesday press conference that much could mean things are more serious than we thought.

"He wants to practice because he understands that he needs to practice to play well," he said. "We'll just have to wait and see at practice today and see how he feels. We know he's sore."

Jefferson may have been sore most of the season. He played the entire game against Liberty last week but wasn't 100%, regardless of what anybody said. Something was off a little.

Which gave Pittman a chance to talk about Hornsby, who looks good at times, then looks like he's not ready.

Honestly, we don't know how he would do against a defense the quality of LSU. He did fairly well against Mississippi State in his most extended playing time this year.

Whether that's enough facing a team trying to get to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game is an entirely different issue. Hornsby has gotten most of the first-team reps the past two weeks.

"We certainly have belief that we can have Malik in there and we can go win the game with him," Pittman said. "We do. We've got to take all of those factors in and see where we go after today, tomorrow and then see where we're at."

The usually reliable running game was anything but that against Liberty. The Flames gave them big problems with a lot of movement up front and now folks have tape of something that works against an experienced offensive line.

"There will be some type of line movement twist games in there on run downs just because Liberty had so much success doing it," Pittman said. "When I met with the offensive staff today, I told them we’d better get ready for it. They are going to test us."

The indications are Hornsby might get his first SEC start.

Unless it's all a smokescreen.

