Linebackers Just One of Many Groups Hogs Looking at Depth

Top three set at position, but finding backups what Michael Scherer looking for in scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first scrimmage of Arkansas' fall camp is set for Saturday and it's probably going to be a test for depth.

"I bet there’ll be a change or two come out of it, but I don’t know if it’ll be that big of a deal as far as depth goes," Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said Thursday.

Depth is THE biggest question mark for this team ... at most positions on the field.

Linebacker is one.

Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool reaches for a water bottle in practice Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, on the outdoor practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders have experience. Chris Paul has potential and is probably the third linebacker, but after that are more questions than answers at this point.

"We have a lot of talented players, but they're young," Hogs linebackers coach Michael Scherer said after Friday's practice. "Our biggest challenge behind who we have as starters right now is maturity. Being able to understand how important some of this stuff is and being able to focus every single play."

Paul is still a freshman, but was around in the spring. Freshmen Jordan Crook, Mani Powell join guys who have also been around in Jackson Woodard.

There is potential, which is the single word for more questions than answers until they show they can do it in a game.

"Those guys are going to get thrown into the fire on Saturday and see what they're all about," Scherer said. "If I had to guess from the way practice has gone, we're going to see if those guys are going to help us a lot this year."

Regardless what they call it, a scrimmage is still practice. The crowd, band or television won't be there. Not even the media gets to see a single snap.

It's a good bet Pool and probably Sanders will do much in that scrimmage. No need to have them out there risking any injury and Pittman would probably agree.

"We’re going to be smart with Bumper for sure. He’s an older guy. I know what he can do, we know what he can do, so we’re going to be smart with him," Scherer said. "I’m really interested to see what those young guys are going to do on Saturday."

What the Players Said

Sanders, an Alabama transfer, is a proven commodity along with Pool, who recorded 125 tackles for the Hogs last year.

Scherer admitted everybody knows what he can do. The same probably is true for Sanders, but it didn't come up.

Paul and Sanders were with the media after Scherer on Friday after practice. Here's a couple of notes from their press conference:

"From the scrimmage, we're just decided to show the coaches what we've been working hard for," Paul said. "We're excited to show the fans or spectators what kind of season they're gonna get out of us this year.

"I don't think a scrimmage is too different from practice right now," Sander said. "It's treated like a game day, but so is every other practice around here. So, we're just high energy and everyone's excited every day."

The Hogs will open the season Sept. 3 against Cincinnati at Razorback Stadium in a 2:30 game on ESPN.

