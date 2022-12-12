FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has more than players to replace.

Tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is apparently headed to South Carolina as the offensive coordinator for Shane Beamer.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com put the story out, citing a source.

Many thought Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles would be the choice, but Carolina zeroed in on Loggains early in the process. The speculation about this move started in Arkansas over the last couple of weeks picked up some steam over the weekend.

The Gamecocks need someone who can get the ball into the hands of their playmakers, something that didn't happen consistently.

Beamer was looking for someone with NFL experience and Loggains has that.

He has been with the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

Loggains was offensive coordinator with the Titans, Bears, Dophins and Jets.

Now he's got to figure out an offense that struggled on an 8-4 team.

For Loggains, that's not a bad situation.

With defensive coordinator Barry Odom taking the head coaching position at UNLV, Pittman is going to have to add coaches along with a number of players who hit the transfer portal or left the program.

There will be more assistant coaches headed out the door. That always happens in these situations.

Who will be next?

