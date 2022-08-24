Hogs’ Myles Slusher Liking, Learning New Role at Nickel

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Myles Slusher sounds like a guy that'll play just about anywhere he's needed.

Nickel is where defensive coordinator Barry Odom needs him.

"Our best opportunity for us to be good on defense is for him to play nickel," Odom said last week. "He can play any position on the back end."

Slusher, who has played since arriving as a freshman in 2020 from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, is still learning.

Arkansas Razorbacks safety Myles Slusher during a practice at the indoor workout facility at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark., on Aug. 17, 2022. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

"It's something new to learn, but I'm just grasping it as it goes," he said.

Everybody likes the numbers they have now on the back end with preseason All-SEC and All-American Jalen Catalon leading a talented group including Simeon Blair, Latavious Brini and Jayden Johnson.

"Coach has put me in the greatest position this year," Slusher said as a knod to Odom, who coaches the safeties. "Everybody will be able to thrive."

Slusher had a big year last season with 50 tackles (33 solo) in 11 games, recording three tackles for loss, breaking up four passes and coming up with a pair of interceptions in wins over UAPB and LSU.

No. 19 Arkansas opens the regular season hosting No. 23 Cincinnati on Sept. 3. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

