In a move that makes sense, Hogs will have one less at tight end spot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With reports Arkansas is losing a tight ends coach, now we have reports a player is out, too.

Senior Trey Knox has put his name into the transfer portal, according to multiple reports online.

Knox was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, checking in as the No. 228 overall prospect in the country according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Ranking. Midway through the 2021 season, he made the switch to tight end.

Knox is originally from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) and attended Blackman High School plus a 3.8 student in the classroom.

After spending four seasons in Fayetteville, it could be viewed as making some sense in that he's fulfilled every obligation to the Razorbacks on and off the field. With a year left that everybody got from the COVID stuff, he wants to go somewhere for another season and see if he can improve his grade for a shot at the NFL.

In his first season with the Razorbacks, Knox caught 21 passes for for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the opening four games. He added seven receptions for 86 yards and 1 score in his final seven games played as he battled a hip injury.

The following season, Knox’s contributions were scarce, finishing with seven catches for 70 yards. Early in 2021, Arkansas transitioned Knox to tight end, where he contributed 46 grabs for 437 yards and 6 touchdowns the last two years.

He finished the 2022 regular season third on the team with 296 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 catches. Knox had a pair of two-touchdown games this fall against Cincinnati and Liberty.

In late November, leading receiver Jadon Haselwood declared for the upcoming NFL Draft, and Ketron Jackson entered the transfer portal last week so the Hogs will be without three of their four leading receivers for the Liberty Bowl against Kansas State on Dec. 28.

