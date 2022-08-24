Razorbacks' WR Wanting Himself, Team to Be 'Great'

Skip to main content

Hogs’ WR Warren Thompson Has Figured It Out

Sam Pittman has noticed change in senior wide receiver
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman almost made it sound like wide receiver Warren Thompson found the light switch.

"He went through a year last year where he didn’t know if he wanted to be here, go home, who’s my friends," Pittman said nearly two weeks ago.

Thompson said Tuesday he just made up his mind to have a big season.

"I just tried to change my mentality and my mental approach to the game," Thompson said. "I knew I had to be better since I played the last game against Penn State. I knew I had to get better from that moment, and I made that my mission and my goal."

Warren Thompson-Practice

Thompson caught 19 passes for 304 yards in 2021 after transferring from Florida State and earning a scholarship in camp.

He's the only returning Razorback receiver with double-digit receptions in his career, but he believes the questions surrounding the position group this offseason have brought out the best in he and his teammates.

With Treylon Burks catching passes in the Tennessee Titans' training camp this summer, fans have been trying to see who will catch the passes from KJ Jefferson.

"When we heard that is when we took it personally," Thompson said. "We made it our mission to be great every day and be consistent."

Now he's looking to raise the bar.

"I just take it personal now to win and win a lot of games," he said. "I want the team to be great. I want to be great."

Thompson's level of improvement has caught everyone's attention. Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles have talked about it this month.

"As improved as anybody," Pittman said about Thompson. "He’s in a really good space. He’s comfortable."

Warren Thompson-Practice

Now that improvement needs to carry over to the field, especially in games.

"He was already a great route runner, but you can just tell the extra work he's put in this year," safety Myles Slusher said about Thompson.

He's not the only receiver who has made improvement.

That committee approach could have several players combine to make it better than Burks by himself last year.

At least that's what fans are hoping.

