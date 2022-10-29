Here's your guide to 10 things to know plus how to watch-listen to Hogs-Tigers

Fresh off the bye week, Arkansas will conclude its three-game road swing against SEC West foe Auburn.

Kickoff between the Hogs and Tigers is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala., at Jordan-Hare Stadium on SEC Network and fuboTV.

10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HOGS-AUBURN

1. Last time out, Arkansas went on the road to take down independent BYU, 52-35, with an explosive offensive effort. It was the first time the Razorbacks had scored 50+ points on the road against a non-conference opponent since 1910 vs. Washington University in St. Louis.

2. Auburn has claimed six straight wins over the Hogs and leads the all-time series 19-11-1. The Razorbacks are seeking their first victory against the Tigers since 2015 (54-46 4OT win) and first at Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2012.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Jackie Matthews (8) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. (Matt Bush / USA TODAY Sports)

3. Arkansas has had a 100-yard rusher in a program-record eight consecutive games dating back to last season. running back Raheim Sanders is responsible for five of those eight 100-yard efforts.

4. Sanders currently leads the SEC and ranks ninth nationally in total rushing yards (870). Arkansas averages 240.0 rushing yards per game – second-most in the SEC and ninth in the country.

5. In Arkansas’ 52-35 triumph over BYU, 10 different Hogs hauled in at least one reception for the first time since 2019 against Ole Miss. Five different Razorbacks have totaled at least 10+ receptions seven games into the 2022 season: Jadon Haselwood (31), Matt Landers (25), Trey Knox (16), Sanders (15) and Ketron Jackson Jr. (11).

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Trey Knox (7) celebrates with offensive lineman Dalton Wagner (78) as wide receiver Jardon Haselwood (9) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-24. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

6. – LB Drew Sanders has emerged as one of the prominent defensive playmakers in college football, racking up 63 total tackles with a team-leading 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks through seven games. Sanders, who leads the SEC and is tied 10th nationally in sacks, has four double-digit tackles games this season, the most among all Hog defenders.

7. – Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood has tallied at least one reception in a team-leading 19 consecutive games, dating back to the 2021 season. Haselwood leads Arkansas’ receiving corps with a team-high 31 catches for 406 yards (13.1 avg.) and a pair of touchdowns. A transfer from Oklahoma, Haselwood has caught three or more passes in each of his first seven games as a Hog.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) runs after a catch in the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

8. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is one of four SEC quarterbacks to throw for over 1,400 yards while also running for over 300 yards this year. Jefferson is coming off a career performance in the win at BYU, tossing a career high five touchdowns, becoming the first Arkansas QB with 5+ passing touchdowns in a single game since Brandon Allen threw a school-record seven touchdowns against Mississippi State in 2015. Jefferson is the only SEC quarterback and one of eight FBS quarterbacks with 1,400+ passing yards, 14+ passing touchdowns, 300+ rushing yards and 3+ rushing scores on the year: DeQuan Finn (Toledo), Bo Nix (Oregon), Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State), D.J. Uiagalelei (Clemson), KJ Jefferson (Arkansas), Todd Centeio (James Madison), Frank Harris (UTSA) and Cameron Rising (Utah).

9. – LB Bumper Pool has posted two consecutive 100-tackle seasons, totaling 101 tackles in 2020 before carding a team-leading 125 stops in 2021. Pool, who has 66 total stops through seven games in 2022, could become the first Razorback with three consecutive 100-tackle seasons since LB De’Jon Harris (2017-19).

10. – The Razorbacks have started the same five linemen — Wagner, Stromberg, Latham, Limmer and Luke Jones — in every game this season, paving the way for Sanders, the SEC’s leading rusher. Behind the unit’s blocking, Arkansas ranks second in the SEC in rushing yards (1,680) and rushing yards per game (240.0) while averaging 488.57 yards of total offense through seven games. Five ball carriers have accumulated 100+ yards rushing in 2022: Sanders (870), Jefferson (344), running back A.J. Green (182), quarterback Malik Hornsby (135) and running back Rashod Dubinion (108).

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool leads the defensive charge against Missouri State on Sept. 17, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO HOGS-TIGERS:

The Auburn Tigers will play the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network and fuboTV with Dave Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst) and Andraya Carter (sidelines) on the call.

Radio: You can listen to the game at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Satellite: Sirius XM channel 138 or 191 and 962 on the app.

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Line: Arkansas -3.5

Over/under: 62

Moneyline: ARK -188, AUB +138

FPI pick: Auburn 56.3%

Series History

Auburn has dominated the series against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers hold a 19-11 all-time series lead, including a six-game winning streak. Arkansas has one win in the series since 2013, a four-OT win in 2015.

The teams first played in 1984 when Auburn won 21-15 in Memphis, TN. They wouldn't play against until 1993 and have seen each other every year since then.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

