Razorbacks better get somebody to step up sooner rather than later

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Somewhere, somehow, Arkansas has to find a consistent No. 2 quarterback.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman probably knows this. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles does, too.

If nothing else, we have a trend across the SEC the last several years that winning teams generally don't have their No. 1 guy start and finish 12 games.

Certainly not staying 100% healthy.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Cade Fortin (10) is hit while attempting a pass in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium. LSU won 13-10. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

The Hogs put LSU in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday mainly because the offense everybody took for granted in August hasn't played up to last season's levels.

"For the second week in a row we couldn’t get anything going offensively," Pittman said in the post-mortem after a 13-10 loss to the Tigers. That came a week after losing to Liberty, 21-19.

Part of it is a lack of depth in the offensive line, which is now appearing to show up in several areas. No one has emerged as a real go-to threat at receiver.

In just a few weeks, the Hogs' offense went from being a scoring and yardage factor to looking like the Keystone Kops at times. No matter how much anyone wants to do it, this isn't all on coaching.

They weren't struck stupid in the last month.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman displays his frustration over an officials' ruling Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, against LSU at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Pittman takes all the blame. It's what coaches do. This Razorback teams haven't had leaders emerge that will get in somebody's face.

Publicly, they say the correct things like going back to work, etc., etc. By the time you've played game 10 there's not going to be a lot more development this season. You're running out of games quickly.

Now the Hogs find themselves in a position nobody wanted to hear was possible in August. Last year's team got a lot of breaks that went the other way this season.

It always does. That's why leadership is so important to a team's success. Alabama has dropped off a level with that and it's why they won't be representing the West in Atlanta in December.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman yells on the sidelines Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS)

It's not a knock on the character or integrity of a single player. There's the occasional goofball that makes a mistake off the field and they aren't trying to mess things up.

But they are just as much at fault as any coach. It's the guys with the whistle that take most of the heat, though, because you have a bigger problem if you start firing the players.

Criticism is part of accountability.

And it's time a few start taking that and do something about it.

"My bad" only goes so far as an answer for so long.

